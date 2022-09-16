The Hub at Darling Avenue handing out community spirit

The Hub at Darling Avenue is gearing up for another big Friday of community spirit.
If you're in need of some beautiful fruit and veg The Hub is giving some out for free on Friday, September 16.
There will also be a cafe with free hot drinks, snacks and cozy spaces to share conversation.
If you have the kids they will have an indoor play space to keep them entertained.
If you're after free fresh produce and low cost pantry items, bring a friend or make some new ones at The Hub at Darling Avenue. There are lots of friendly faces to mingle with.
The Hub will be open on Fridays from 9am-12pm.
Cash and eftpos facilities will be available on site, but there will be no vouchers and no paperwork.
The Hub is located at 63 Darling Avenue, Murray Bridge.
To keep up to date with everything happening at The Hub, please follow them on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/thehubatdarling
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.