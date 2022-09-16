The Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board have recently added a wealth of expertise in water planning and management to the region.
The two new star recruits are Stuart Sexton and Rowland Boxall.
Mr Boxall has a significant background in geology and hydrology, spending his early career working in the petroleum and water drilling industries.
"I've worked as a project officer on Kangaroo Island rebuilding monitoring stations destroyed in the 2019 bushfires, and have created a flood warning network in the Light Gilbert and Wakefield rivers," Mr Boxall said.
Mr Boxall will be based in the Murray Bridge Landscape IOffice and will spend the next two years working on the Mallee Water Allocation Plan amendment, including a significant focus on community engagement.
"I'm looking forward to engaging landholders and Traditional Owners and working together to maintain and build resilient water resources for future generations," he said.
Stuart Sexton will join the board as a senior project officer with a focus on the facilitation of water planning activities within the Marne Saunders catchment.
"I am looking forward to reaching out to community members across the Marne Saunders catchment to help plot a way forward for water sharing in the region," Mr Sexton said.
"I worked closely on Country with First Nations ranger groups from both the Oak Valley and the Far West Coast Traditional Owner communities."
Mr Sexton's original career was in fisheries science, where he worked on the planning, execution and reporting of fishery stock surveys across South Australia and interstate.
Also based in the Murray Bridge landscape office, Mr Sexton will work closely with the Marne Saunders community on water planning projects to mitigate the decline of local groundwater.
The landscape board's General Manager, Andrew Meddle said the new team members were a welcome addition to the organisation's water resource department.
"This investment in additional, highly skilled staff will help us deliver key water resource management activities," Mr Meddle said.
"The landscape board is fortunate to attract these officers and believes they will add great value in the water planning space."
More information about the program can be found online at www.landscape.sa.gov.au/mr/water
