Bank SA have made the decision to close a Murraylands branch which will leave community members with a long travel to the nearest branch.
With a 32km journey to the nearest branch located in Murray Bridge, the Mannum Bank SA branch is set to close in December 2022 and has seen "extremely disappointment" in Murraylands community leaders.
Member for Barker, Tony Pasin said has expressed his disappointment and hopes Bank SA re-think their decision.
"I was extremely disappointed to learn of this decision as I believe face to face banking services are vitally important to regional communities like Mannum," Mr Pasin said.
"I have written to the Head of Corporate Affairs at Bank SA and suggested that Bank executives think long and hard about their commitment to rural, regional and remote Australians.
"The removal of banking services undermines the viability of regional towns who punch above their weight in terms of economic contribution to our nation, and to the profitability of our Banking sector.
"At a time when Australians are still recovering from an unprecedented pandemic and adjusting to concurrent inflation and interest rate rises while Banks continue to enjoy a period of comfortable profitability, the decision to withdraw services from regional Australia is utterly unacceptable.
"On behalf of the Mannum community have requested that Bank SA reconsider this appalling decision."
The Mannum Bank SA Branch is set to close effective Monday, December 16 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.