The Murray Valley Standard
Council Elections

Fifteen to stand for Coorong District Council, three nominees for mayor

SL
By Sam Lowe
September 19 2022 - 1:00am
Fifteen nominations for Coorong District Council, three for mayor. Picture: File

Fifteen people have nominated to join the next Coorong council and three will run for mayor after nominations for the November poll were announced.

SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

