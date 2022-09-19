Fifteen to stand for Coorong District Council, three nominees for mayor

Fifteen people have nominated to join the next Coorong council and three will run for mayor after nominations for the November poll were announced.
South Australia heads to polls from mid-October to vote in new local government representatives, with councils across the Murraylands taking part in ballot draws at 4pm on Tuesday, September 6 after nominations closed at noon.
In the mayoral ballot for the Coorong District Council, Neville Jaensch won the top position on the ticket with previous mayor, Paul Simmons in second place, and newcomer, Rosa Hillam, third.
Newcomer Jonathan Pietzsch tops the councillor's ballot list, former councillor Lisa Rowntree taking the second position and David Siedel sitting in the third spot.
Previous elected member Sharon Bland sits fourth, Julie Barrie in fifth position and new nominee Donna-Marie Middleton in sixth.
Sitting seventh on the ballot list is former deputy mayor, Jeff Arthur, eightth is Mick O'Hara, newcomer Geoff Bell is in ninth, and Wendy Denmeade is in tenth.
Ruth Maidment sits in eleventh while former elected members Brenton Qualmann, Glynis Taylor and Vern Leng take twelfth, thirteenth and fourteenth positions, leaving new nominee Terry Connolly in the final fifteenth spot.
The ballot - which is the order that voters will choose from - is important as candidates towards the top of the ticket tend to benefit from a voting bump if people "donkey vote", when voters start at the top and work their way down.
Postal voting for both mayoral and councillors positions open on October 10 and close on November 10.
