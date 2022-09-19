The Murray Valley Standard

Murray Bridge High Schools Pedal Prix team itching to take home the gold

SL
By Sam Lowe
September 19 2022 - 2:30am
Murray Bridge High School's two Pedal Prix Cars ready to go for upcoming competition. Picture: Supplied

The Murray Bridge 24 hour Pedal Prix race is fast approaching, but the Murray Bridge High School teams are ready to roll and looking forward to showing off their skills.

