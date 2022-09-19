The Murray Bridge 24 hour Pedal Prix race is fast approaching, but the Murray Bridge High School teams are ready to roll and looking forward to showing off their skills.
With hundreds of competitors setting up at Sturt Reserve this weekend, Makaylah Cooper, Jayden Waterman and Patrick Byishimo from Murray Bridge High School are just a few of the 16 students representing the school.
Kelsey Milne, the Pedal Prix coordinator at Murray Bridge High School, said the students involved are extremely committed to the sport and have built a small community amongst themselves that sets them apart from other competitors.
"You see it is a teacher out in the yard, these kids all take care of each other and they have built those bonds with people that they probably weren't going to cross paths with, and that's awesome to see," Kelsey said.
Makaylah Cooper is one of five female students in the Pedal Prix team and as a long-time competitor, she is a keen advocate to see more of her fellow girls join up.
"My brother started it and I thought it looked super-duper fun and thought I wanted to give this a go, so I think I started in Year 4 and I was just supporting people getting in and out of the bikes," Makaylah said.
"I'm trying to show girls that you actually can ride a bike, and that it's not just a boy's sport."
"Just showing people that 'hey look, there's a girl in the bike', I want to get heaps more girls to be involved, I would love that," she said.
Unlike Makaylah, Jayden Waterman is a newcomer to the sport, only having one year's worth of experience behind him, but he too is keen to get more people involved in the world of Pedal Prix and to join their little "family".
"It's like a close-knit family, it's a really good sense of community, especially when you're out on races," Jayden said.
"It's like at Victoria Park, you're under one gazebo, all there in one place, you're all smelling each other, you're all hearing each other, you're all supporting each other when you're getting in and out of the bikes, you're supporting as they go around the track, a really good sense of community comes with it.
"It's a good way of telling other people from other schools, especially from Adelaide, that Murray Bridge has got something going on, you know we host the 24 hours, the big main star event of the season, and our team so far has been doing pretty good considering the odds we've had," he said.
Getting ready to clip on his cleats for his first 24 hour race, Patrick Byishimo said he used to watch the races but has enjoyed being a part of them this year.
"I feel like I'm a part of something, and like I can represent Murray Bridge as a community and as a school," Patrick said.
"I would love to show younger people how to join in and become a part of it.
"The adrenaline and the people cheering me on, that's what keeps me going," he said.
The Murray Bridge 24 hour Pedal Prix race will commence at 12 noon on Saturday, September 24 at Sturt Reserve and will finish at 12 noon on Sunday, September 25.
