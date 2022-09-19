It was a nail-biting finish to the River Murray football under 18 grand final, with the winning goal kicked just seconds before the final siren.
Tailem Bend was kicking with a four to five-goal breeze for the start of the match, but it was Imperials which scored the first goal, off the boat of Jaiden Mole.
The ball continued to fly around the ground as both teams were able to score through hard work in packs.
Tailem had the lead at quarter time, 3.3 to 2.1.
In the second term, Jaydn Spagnoletti and Riley Franke, Imperials, worked hard around the ground while Lachie Seekamp created play around the packs for Tailem.
At half time Imperials wrestled the lead, 4.8 to 4.3.
In a great start to the second half, Fraser McDonald and Naite Chandler began to lift their Eagles team-mates with some good work around the ball.
In defence Nathan Mancer produced some great tackles and telling intercepts to keep the Blues in contention.
At the final break it was Tailem Bend leading, 5.6 to 4.9.
The last quarter was tense and hampered by rain and severe wind gusts, nevertheless it was an enthralling term which produced some great football.
It was a fight which went down to the wire as both teams held firm in defence.
The Blues were able to score by peppering the goals as the Eagles managed to also do well going against the wind.
In the final couple of minutes of the match Gerardo Penta managed to kick a major which put Imperials just one point behind.
At the centre bounce Imperials were able to push the ball into attack, but on a couple of occasions could not get it through the sticks.
In the last three or four seconds the Blues' Noah Attrill-Podirsky took possession of the ball out of a ruck contest in front of the goal square and threw it on his boot for a backward overhead kick to score a major, giving Imperials the game, 6.11 (47) to 6.7 (43).
Tailem Bend's Fraser McDonald was the recipient of the Schenke Medal, for best on ground.
Team-mates Naite Chandler, Jaiden Dawson, Callum Thomas and Damon Paech performed well.
Nathan Mancer, Max Henry, Riley Daniels, Jaiden Mole and Cooper Laube were among the best for Imperials.
It was a game of two halves as the top two sides, Imperials and Tailem Bend, contested the under 16 final.
Imperials got off to a good start, but it was Sam White who managed to grab the first major for the Eagles.
Tailem found it difficult to get the ball to their half forward line before it was turned back in their opponent's favour.
Blues' captains Jack Bell and Bailey Morrell were leading their team to a good score at the first break, with 4.3 to 0.0.
In the second, Tailem Bend managed to score two straight goals with the second resulting from a kick after the half time siren by Jamain Wilson.
At the main break Imperials led 4.4 to 2.0.
Imperials' Oliver Ellis continued to hold his own in ruck, giving the midfield group first chance at the ball, but they could not make the most of it as Tailem continued to pepper the goals.
At three quarter time the game was still in the balance with the Blues leading 4.6 to 4.1.
In a tight final term Tailem was determined to get hands on the ball, with the likes of Brock Pedler, Paul Agalidis and Jackson Kowald creating passages of play.
As time ticked by Pedler was able to get boot to ball which put the Eagles just one point in front the Blues.
Then it was a quick goal over the back of a pack outside of Tailem Bend's goal square toward the end of the match which gave the Eagles a premiership win, 6.1 (37) to 4.6 (30).
The Kluske Medal for best on ground in the final was awarded to Sam White, of Tailem Bend.
Lincoln Pitt, Jamain Wilson, Paul Agalidis and Joel Wilson were also named best on ground for the Eagles.
Best for Imperials was Jack Bell, Zack Taylor, Bailey Morrell, Tristan Zadow and Joshua Hutchins.
With the wind howling around the ground, the first of the River Murray Football League grand finals began with nerves playing a part.
In the under 14 final, both Imperial and Tailem Bend players had trouble handling the ball along with some good match-ups making it hard to get the ball forward.
At the first break Imperials had the lead six points to one.
Tailem Bend worked back into the game in the second term, with Tyrone Beinke making good use of the ball for the Eagles.
In the third term Imperials was well held by Tailem, as Leo Rigney and Harley Harris got their team back into the fold to square away at the final break with 2.2 (14) each.
It was all the Blues in the fourth term as players such as Archie Bell, Taj Garrett and Ethan Morrell gave support across the ground to push the ball forward.
Imperials managed to kick 4.1 to 0.1 to put the result to bed with a good win, 6.3 (39) to 2.3 (15).
