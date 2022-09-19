An exceptional start to the River Murray Football League reserves grand final set up Imperials for a good win over Mypolonga on Saturday.
Kicking with a three to four-goal breeze, the Blues were able to move the ball quickly to allow Kyle Dalitz to score a major within the first minute.
Ryan Edwards was able to get another major to give Imperials a two-goal buffer, then Brad Shiell scored to put the Tigers behind by 18 points before they could settle into the game.
Then it was Jack Penfold who scored another two goals to take the score out to 5.3 to 0.0 at the first break.
In the second quarter Mypolonga was able to get a better handle on the ball and put increased pressure on their opponent.
A yellow card to Brad Martin made it harder for the Tigers to make use of the wind as their major goal focus was sitting on the bench for 10 minutes.
Christian Murison got the Tigers first goal with a kick from about 30 metres out.
Sam Mobbs was playing a great game in defence for the Blues, making it hard for the Tigers to get the ball past half forward.
With about 20 seconds to go in the second quarter Wayne Hutchinson was able to take a bit of pressure off the Tigers with another goal, but the Blues were still in front, 6.4 to 2.3.
After the main break Jack Penfold became a big headache for the Tigers, carrying the ball and finishing with some great goals to his name.
Callum Ansel tried hard in attack for Mypolonga but the Tigers could not get hands on the ball because of Imperials' pressure.
Shiell and Penfold continued the goal onslaught as Imperials continued to build a solid lead going into the final quarter, 12.7 to 2.4.
Mypolonga made good use of the wind in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
Martin, Ansell and Hutchinson were able to kick majors after some good work by team-mates Luke Bassani, Darcy Baulch and Kai Martin.
But the Blues were able to hold off the Tigers to take an impressive win, 14.7 (91) to 7.5 (47).'
Jack Penfold was awarded the Reschke Medal for best on ground after he produced solid work around the ground as well as four goals.
Team-mates Beau Miller, Sam Mobbs, Nathan Sorensen and Ryan Edwards were also among the best.
For Mypolonga, Wayne Hutchinson, Benjamin Murison, Kai Martin, Jesse Bartlett and Darcy Baulch played well.
