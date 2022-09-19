Imperials upset Jervois for title glory

It was a game of two halves in the league premiership match between Jervois and Imperials, with the Blues finishing the better.
Imperials started with the aid of a strong wind in the first quarter of the River Murray football grand final.
The first goal of the match was from a free kick about 20 metres out for the Blues' Brayden Martin.
As pressure was applied by both sides, the ball continued to go back and forth between the centre forward lines until Josh Scott managed to take a shot for Jervois' first major.
Even though they weren't able to make the most of shots on goal, Imperials led at the first break 2.7 to 1.2.
In the second term Jervois were able to get the jump on Imperials, with a Ben Hansen tackling which resulted in a goal for the Bluds.
Goals for Jervois continued from the likes of Taite Silverlock, Scott, Ben Hansen, Luke Kluske and Mitchell Noye after the team put pressure on the Imperial defence.
Imperials' only goal in the second term came off the boot of Johnny Boras as they were well held across the back line.
At half time Jervois took the lead 6.4 to 3.7.
The Blues came back a rejuvenated side after the major break, putting pressure on the Bluds' defenders.
For the first five minutes the ball was fumbled countless times as the both sides continued to press hard.
Mitchell Lienert slotted through the Blues' first major for the quarter, and then the onslaught began.
Jervois' Dylan Barry, Josiah Farrer and Tom Kluske tried to quell the waves of attack but it was to no avail.
Dwayne Wilson, Lachlan Marsh, Ben Gogel and Clint Diment piled on goals for Imperials while Jervois were kept to just one point.
Imperials were able to move the ball better than their opponents to take a great lead into the final term, 8.16 to 6.5.
In the final quarter Jervois started well with Ben Hansen kicking a goal just 90 seconds in.
But it was not long after that he suffered a leg injury which resulted in his retirement from the game.
Imperials kept up the pressure on the ball and was able to kick away, going against the wind, to put the game out of reach of Jervois.
The Blues managed to extend the lead to take home the premiership shield, 11.18 (84) to 7.6 (48).
Ben Gogel, Imperials, was the Bodhan Cybulka medallist for best on ground in the final.
He and Luke Harrowfield, Ben Gogel, Louis De Michele, Nathan Daish and Ryan Farnham did some great work around the ground.
Best for Jervois were Josiah Farrer, Ben Hansen, Tom Kluske, Joshua Scott and Luke Kluske.
