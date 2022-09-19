The Murray Valley Standard

Imperials upset Jervois for title glory

SH
By Sharon Hansen
Updated September 19 2022 - 8:22am, first published 7:55am
It was a game of two halves in the league premiership match between Jervois and Imperials, with the Blues finishing the better.

Local News

