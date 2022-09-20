Murray Bridge Show set to return to full strength this weekend

After COVID complexities plagued the last few years of the event, the show that brings all of the Murraylands and afar together will be back to full strength this year.
In its 103 outing, the Murray Bridge Show is set to return and back to full strength this Friday, September 23 through to Sunday, September 25,2022.
It's been a difficult few years due to the pandemic, but Murray Bridge Show President, Carolyn Johnson said there's a real excitement about this year.
"The show committee is excited to be able to offer an event this year without the complexities of COVID and we're looking forward to hosting an event that our community can come and enjoy, as well as be proud of," Ms Johnson said.
"This year we have worked with AOK events to ensure that we have the best general interest traders with plenty of food stalls and entertainment.
"The live entertainment Friday night will be showcasing some of the best local artistic talent we have. We are hoping to attract a similar crowd of about 4,000 people, especially on Friday night. We will also have the Swarming Drone Show at 8:30pm to top the night off."
Starting off with a bang, this Murray Bridge Show will be packing in all you can handle over three days.
"To start the show on the Friday night we have a Speeds Shear Competition, followed by a Sports Shear Competition on the Saturday," Ms Johnson said.
"We are launching the Young Farmers Challenge for the first time which will be sponsored by the Australian Wool Network.
There will be cash prizes of a total of $150 and a voucher for the Bridge Port Hotel. Everyone can expect great rides, games and amusements for both Friday and Saturday.
"We have received over 2,000 entries across livestock sections and pavilion competitions. On Saturday we have the cars, Ute muster and sheaf tossing."
Besides all the great visual aspects of the show, the culinary options will have everyone's mouths watering.
"There will be a delicious new food court featuring more than 10 amazing foodies with a variety of cuisines and deserts for everyone," Ms Johnson said.
"The new food court will keep you full as you explore the new look Trade Hall, featuring over 50 handmade, homemade and unique trades and vendors and even more top quality traders located across the grounds and inside the exhibition pavilion where you can view the winning exhibits for 2022 and all the amazing school art displays.
"Let the kids get up close and personal with their favourite farm animals at Farmer Darcy's Travelling Farm and have some fun in the kids zone thanks to Murraylands ac.care-Communities for Children.
"Don't forget the Bunyip Trail will be proudly sponsored by Swanport IGA. You can purchase your bag from the Bunyip Shed for just $10 and explore all the sights and sounds of the 2022 Murray Bridge Show collecting free treats from more than 30 trades, vendors and exhibits!!
"All the proceeds raised to support Murray Bridge Little Athletics."
You can book your Murray Bridge Show tickets at Try Bookings.com.
Book online to save time. $10 for adults and $5 for children and concession.
The Murray Bridge Show will be held at Murray Bridge Showgrounds, 113 Old Princes Highway, Murray Bridge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.