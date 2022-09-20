The Murray Valley Standard

Murray Bridge Show show set for this weekend and looking to return with a bang

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 20 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 10:00pm
Murray Bridge Show set to return to full strength this weekend

After COVID complexities plagued the last few years of the event, the show that brings all of the Murraylands and afar together will be back to full strength this year.

