Fire causes $50,000 damage to Karoonda home

Fire has destroyed part of a home in Karoonda, leaving an estimated damage bill of about $50,000.
At around 9pm on Tuesday, September 20, emergency services were called to a property on Railway Terrace, with reports of a blaze which started in a bedroom.
Five Country Fire Service appliances and personnel from surrounding areas attended the fire and were able to contain it to the bedroom.
The owners of the house had evacuated earlier and there were no reports of injuries.
Police and SA Ambulance personnel were at the scene to assist if needed.
Currently the cause is unknown but at this stage it is not believed to be suspicious.
