Discover what's on in the Murraylands

HITTING THE TRACK
Speedway Official Opening
Saturday, September 24, 5pm, Murray Bridge Speedway. Everyone is invited to the official opening of the 2022/23 Murray Bridge Speedway season. For more information on booking tickets, visit https://tickets.speedwaytickets.com.au/events/23504
ALL REVVED UP
Car and Coffee On The River
Sunday, September 25, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.
SOCIAL FUN
Murray Bridge Pensioners
Wednesday, September 28, 1.30 pm at John Dohler Hall, 31 Swanport Rd, Murray Bridge, guest speakers, activities and more; for information contact secretary Pauline Thiele on 8531 0415.
THEY'RE OFF
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Wednesday, September 28, 164 Dry Plains Road, 11am-5pm, An opportunity to enjoy a new season of racing for the club phone 8536 2248 for more details.
RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Saturday, October 1, 23 Kennett Rd, from 5pm, Bill Wigzell Battle of the Bridge, racing includes 410 sprintcars, pro sprints, V6 sprints, street stock, tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
MARKET FAIR
Market in the Mallee
Saturday, October 1, 14 Schiller Rd, Perponda, 11am-4pm, market full of local businesses with heaps of funs for everyone.
REVVING UP
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, October 2, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
FAMILY FUN
Murraylands Fair
Sunday, October 2, Sturt Reserve Rd, Murray Bridge, 10am-4pm, includes 50+ market stalls, entertainment, food trucks, free event.
MARKET DAY
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, October 2, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
SUNDAY SONGS
Sunday Sessions
Sunday, October 9, Murray Bridge Library, 2pm-3pm. Oliver Asel spends Sunday afternoon at the Murray Bridge Library. For more information call 8539 1175.
