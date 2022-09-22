The Murray Valley Standard

Official opening of the Wellington East Reserve upgrade

SL
By Sam Lowe
September 22 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New shelters and barbecues just part of the new Wellington East Reserve upgrade. Picture: Supplied

Families from the Coorong region have been invited to a family fun day to celebrate the official opening of the upgraded Wellington East Reserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.