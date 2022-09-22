Families from the Coorong region have been invited to a family fun day to celebrate the official opening of the upgraded Wellington East Reserve.
The $455,000 transformation of the Wellington East Reserve - funded by the Australian Government and Coorong District Council - will be officially opened during the upcoming school holidays at 11am on Friday, October 7.
Coorong District Council Mayor, Paul Simmons, said that this project has transformed the Wellington East Reserve into a fresh, exciting recreation and play space for residents and visitors to enjoy.
"Wellington East is fast becoming one of the region's most desirable locations for living - offering a picturesque, laid-back lifestyle - it is situated perfectly to access more of our district's attractions such as the Murray Coorong Trail, the Lower Murray Canoe Trail and the Pangarinda Botanic Garden," Mayor Simmons said.
The reserve upgrade has included the installation of new public toilets, shelters and barbecue facilities, a floating pontoon next to the boat ramp, and fresh landscaping facilities including an asphalt pathway, bench seating, plantings and irrigated lawn areas.
The community has been encouraged to attend the opening where they will be able to enjoy a free BBQ, participate in a come and try kayaking session with Canoe the Coorong, engage with local Marine Safety Officers, and learn about local ecology with the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board.
Member for Barker, Tony Pasin, has been invited to join Mayor Simmons to officially open the reserve to the public and has said he is looking forward to seeing the works completed.
"The Wellington East Reserve upgrade will breathe new life into the heart of the Wellington East township, creating a new, attractive, central hub that will draw visitors to discover more and stay a little longer," Mr Pasin said.
