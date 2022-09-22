A community grant program hopes to improve regional environmental stability and achieve outcomes in biodiversity, citizen science, revegetation and plant control.
The Grassroot Grants program, organised by the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board (MRLB), will mean almost 30 community led programs will be funded to encourage and engage the community to address a range of environmental issues.
MRLB chair, Di Davidson AM, said the landscape board's flagship Grassroots Grant program provides local communities with the opportunity to improve the sustainability of their local environment and to make a difference to the range of landscapes across the region.
"In 2022-2023, the MRLB has funded 26 community organisations to undertake some very worthwhile grassroots projects across the region, putting people at the heart of regional landscape management," Ms Davidson said.
"The landscape board is supporting these projects with more than $340,000 of funds collected through the landscape levies, reinvesting this money to improve regional environmental sustainability.
"These grants are our key way of enabling great community ideas to be tried and delivered ... these are the heroes at the heart of landscape management and the landscape board is fortunate to have such passionate partners," she said.
The MRLB is looking to fund community projects across the region on an annual basis, whether they be large or small scale - with the one condition they make a difference to the Murraylands and Riverland region.
