The Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) has announced updated closure periods for the Old Murray Bridge.
The next closures will be undertaken during the October school holidays when, according to DIT studies, traffic volumes are historically lower.
The bridge closures will occur between 9.30am and 4.30pm on Wednesday, October 5, Wednesday, October 12, Thursday, October 13, and Friday, October 14.
"The Department acknowledges that the changed traffic conditions around the works are an inconvenience, and we thank local residents and businesses for their patience while this critical work is carried out," a DIT spokesperson said.
"The Department for Infrastructure and Transport continues to regularly communicate with the local community about the refurbishment of Old Murray Bridge."
While closures to the bridge have inconvenienced both residents and local businesses, DIT has been actively working with the project's contractor to resolve any issues.
Throughout the disruption periods, the Department for Infrastructure and Transport has included regular project updates to the community in the form of emails, letters, local radio and print media, Variable Message Signs (VMS) at key locations, and through social media.
On-bridge access for pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained throughout the project, including during periods of temporary closure.
The DIT has confirmed access for emergency vehicles and to local business will be maintained at all times during the works, and during periods of temporary bridge closures, access for emergency services vehicles will be managed by the on-site traffic controller as required.
For more details regarding closure periods and how to receive community updates, call the project enquiry line at 1300 794 880, or visit the DIT website at: www.dit.sa.gov.au/oldmurraybridge
