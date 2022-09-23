Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge celebrate 'Drive It Day'

The first day of spring - September 1st is promoted each year by the Federation of Historic Motoring Clubs. SA Inc as 'Drive It Day'.
Members of car clubs are encouraged to take their historic motor vehicles out, so that the public can see them up close and personal by driving them to work, go shopping, go driving or go on an organized car club run.
So, on the brisk first morning of spring, a small selection of Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) members and their vehicles assembled as usual at the Johnstone Park club rooms for the usual welcome and run details.
This year stand-in daily run organizers, John and Vicki Courtney, opened due to illness of run coordinator Jan Hall, before the group moved off, driving past the Pallamana Airfield, onto Palmer before arriving at Mount Pleasant .
In the car park beside the Town Hall, ACCMB members enjoyed morning tea and the usual chatter in the warm sunshine, before continuing through the lovely green countryside, massive gums, farming and grape growing areas of Springton and Eden Valley.
This was before the group wound their way down to Menglers Hill and into Bethany Reserve for the traditional display, which was again organized by the Gawler Veteran, Vintage & Classic Vehicle Club.
Upon arrival ACCMB members were directed to park on the grassed area by the trees, joining the large contingent of like-minded car enthusiasts from the many other car clubs in South Australia, who had also ventured out for the occasion, while two other groups of ACCMB members who had travelled from towns near Murray Bridge, joined with their fellow members for the day out.
There was a grand display of vehicles, of all makes and models, with an excellent representation covering many years of motoring, varying from those in pristine condition to those in original condition, for all present to view.
The ACCMB group meandered around Bethany Reserve, viewing and chatting to the participants at their own leisure, before settling down beside their vehicles for a picnic lunch.
The weather was pleasant, the event well patronized, enabling all to enjoy a great day out.
The usual thanks to run organizers, John and Vicki Courtney were made by participating members, before returning back to Murray Bridge any which way.
The next outings for ACCMB members in the coming weeks, will be the Patrons Run, Murray Bridge Show and Wellington Strawberry Fete, just to name a few.
For all details of those runs, go to the clubs website, autocollectorsmurraybridge.com, or join in the fellowship of the next ACCMB meeting on October 4, at the Johnstone Park community complex at 7.30pm.
