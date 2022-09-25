The Coorong District Council (CDC) has announced the period for celebration for NAIDOC Week, following postponements earlier this year.
NAIDOC Week, held between July 3 and July 10 each year, was postponed by the Coorong District Council following a rise in COVID cases in the region, but will now be held between October 24 and October 28.
The Coorong District Council will host three events across the district that will include flag raising ceremonies, performances of cultural song and dance, cultural art and craft workshops, and community barbecues or morning teas.
This year's CDC NAIDOC Week event has been supported and sponsored by Bank SA, Moorundi Health Services, Aboriginal Health, and the Riverland Mallee Coorong Local Health Network.
"NAIDOC Week is a great opportunity for our community to engage in First Nations culture and participate in a range of activities in support of our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities," said Coorong District Council Mayor, Paul Simmons.
On Tuesday, October 25, cultural activities and a barbecue lunch will be held at 11.30am at the Tintinara Memorial Hall.
Following Tintinara's celebrations, more cultural activities, a barbecue lunch and flag raising ceremony will be held at 11.30am at the Meningie RSL.
The week's final celebration will be held at 10am at the Tailem Bend Town Hall, where there will be a flag raising ceremony followed by cultural activities and a morning tea.
For more information about the events, community members can contact the Coorong District Council's Community Development Team on 1300 785 277.
