Around 70 CFS volunteers and their families attended an awards presentation at Cambrai Sportsground to celebrate the Ridley CFS Group.
Held on Sunday, September 11, the Ridley CFS Group awards presentation celebrated over 30 brigade members from Cambrai, Keyneton, Palmer, Sedan, Swan Reach and Walker Flat.
Joining the celebrated members was Ridley Group Officer Ian Hunter, Mid Murray Council Mayor Dave Burgess and Councillor Deb Brokenshire, SACFS Assistant Chief Officer Mark Ryan, SACFS Region three Regional Commander Scott Turner, and SACFS Region three Business Services Officer Lucy Sinclair.
Mr Hunter said that members receiving awards this year have over 700 years of service to CFS between them.
The awards, separated into six sections, began with the National Medal - awarded to Tracey Mattin from Cambrai, John Woods from Palmer, and Warren Hearse from Walker Flat, who was absent on the day - followed by the National Medal Clasps - presented to Tim Stokes from Walker Flat and Chris Bond, also from Walker Flat.
After the presentations of National Medals, service awards were presented to brigade members, beginning with 50 years of service, followed by 40, 30, 20 and 10 years of service clasps.
Award Recipients:
The National Medals were awarded to:
The National Medal clasps were presented to:
The 50 year service clasps were presented to:
The 40 year service clasps were presented to:
The 30 year service clasps were presented to:
The 20 year service clasps were presented to:
The 10 year service medals were awarded to:
