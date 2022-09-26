The Murray Valley Standard

Ridley CFS Group awards presentation held to celebrate brigade members and families

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:14am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back: Ian Hunter, Scott Turner, Bruce Henderson, Terry Burgemeister, Peter Graetz, Tim Stokes, Phil Graetz, Neil Schutz, Tracey Mattin, Kym Schutz, Dawn Stewart, Adam Grieger, Chris Bond, Lucy Sinclair, Mark Ryan. Front: Neville Schultz, Alice Burdett, Mark Graetz, Mirlene Bond, Kay Brown, Joel Grieger, James Graetz. Picture: Supplied

Around 70 CFS volunteers and their families attended an awards presentation at Cambrai Sportsground to celebrate the Ridley CFS Group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.