A new Safari to River's End tour has been launched in a new collaboration of four of the Murraylands' major tourism businesses.
The new immersive five day experience from Murray River Trails enables guests to experience the River Murray, the Coorong and the Murray Mouth, links the Aboriginal Cultures of the Erawirung Country, the Ngangaruku people and the Ngarrindjeri nation.
Tony Sharley, founder of Murray River Walk and Murray River Trails, said he is determined to help people discover the magic of the River Murray.
"Safari to River's End is an opportunity to unite our river regions and our river communities, showcase their wildlife and surreal beauty, create local employment, continue to grow the visitor economy and develop advocates for the river," Mr Sharley said.
The launch has allowed Murray River Trails to join up with other local tourism businesses like Juggle House Experiences, Canoe the Coorong, and River's End Retreat.
Starting in Renmark, the Safari to River's End tour takes guests onto a luxury houseboat for two nights before MRT guides showcase the culture, wildlife, and diverse floodplain landscapes while cruising, canoeing, and driving through the vast outback lakes.
The journey continues down the river valley with Juggle House Experiences on route to historic Goolwa via Ngaut Ngaut Conservation Park and a cultural tour of the ancient carvings on the limestone cliffs.
Guests will spend the next two nights overlooking the last stretch of the river between Goolwa and Hindmarsh Island before host, Jamie Bishop, provides a wealth of local history based in the "Little Scotland" precinct of Goolwa.
To finish up the tour guests team up with Brenton Carle, the founder of Canoe the Coorong, and his guides to spend a day exploring the Murray River mouth before a special lunch in the dunes.
For more information, contact Tony Sharley, the managing director of Murray River Trails, on 0418 808 475, or Bree Wood, the senior marketing consultant at Purple Giraffe on 8425 2970.
