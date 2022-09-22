Mannum Men's Shed seeks to support the health and wellbeing of their members and guests, whether it be with a kind chat or just a bit of company.
During Men's Shed Week, a guest speaker from the Australian Men's Shed Association (AMSA) presented to the group and shone some light on the work they are currently doing, but also how they can take a step forward in their efforts to support men's physical and mental health.
Tony Wyld, a support worker from ASMA, spoke to the group about Shed Mates, a program that he said supports current and former men's shed members with their physical and mental health.
"We get blokes in, they might also have lost their life partner as well, so that shed is their social connection, it might be one of the few social connections they have during the week, so they look forward to having that shed," Mr Wyld said.
Joining Mannum were representatives from the Murraylands Community Men's Shed, - a larger organisation situated in Murray Bridge - members from the Sedan Men's Shed, members of the Mannum Lions club, and representatives from the Mid Murray Council.
Guests attended to not only share their support for men's health, but for the work that the Mannum Men's Shed has been doing to ensure their members have always got a shoulder to lean on.
"I visited here in about December last year, when I first started with the ASMA, and Mannum was the last shed I visited on the first day ... they had a couple of guys down from Karoonda having a look at what they were doing, over the last couple of months, Karoonda are now formally going to have their own men's shed as well," Mr Wyld said.
"They had a good meeting with the community and the council, and they're going ahead and starting their own men's shed, but it was this mentoring from this more experienced shed that made that happen."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.