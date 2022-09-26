The Murray Valley Standard

Three lifetime members of the Mannum Mens Shed celebrated

SL
By Sam Lowe
September 26 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mike McDowell, Bill McGhie and Phil Roennfeldt awarded life membership for the Mannum Men's Shed. Picture: Sam Lowe

Three members of the Mannum Men's Shed have been presented with life membership for their support towards the shed, from laying down the first planks to being the secretary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.