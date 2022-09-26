Three members of the Mannum Men's Shed have been presented with life membership for their support towards the shed, from laying down the first planks to being the secretary.
The shed officially opened in 2014 and was constructed with the help of its own members, two of which are now life members that share fond memories of falling off of ladders on windy days.
Bill McGhie, the shed's current chairman, has previously taken on the role of builder, president, secretary and advocate and is one of the three life members.
Phil Roennfeldt has also received life membership and is currently the Mannum Men's Sed secretary; he too joined Bill in the construction of the shed in 2013.
The third life member is Mike McDowell, who - while he may not have been involved with the construction - has been a member of the shed since its inception, and with Bill's help, was instrumental in securing the grant funding to build the shed.
"The drive for me to be a part of the men's shed was to be a part of the men's shed, it's as simple as that," Bill said.
"See, I'm new to Mannum, I had to find something, Mike and I bumped into each other through another event and one day said 'we need a men's shed in Mannum', and they said, 'well you build it' and from there we organised a foundation committee.
"We dug the holes, we built the frames up, we put all the plaid in, we insulated it, we did every bloody thing, but as far as being a life member, you don't get any privileges, you don't get any benefits, you just do it," he said.
Phil said that although he had life membership at the Mannum Lions club and was a foundation member there, he put all of that to one side when the men's shed came knocking on his door.
"I got up when they were short of someone to run the place, and I thought I'd put everything with the Lions club away and work on the shed and that's worked!" Phil said.
"When blokes come out and get their hands dirty and that sort of thing, it's a lot more rewarding than if they're just sitting back.
"We used to have windy mornings trying to lay full length sheets of iron on the roof, and the blokes that shouldn't have been up there, well, they were up there, and the blokes passing them up, I remember passing one up and ending up flat on my back, every morning you think you'd have a good morning but when you'd get here, the wind would be up," he said.
Bill said that that same morning, he'd heard Phil had gotten blown over so he rushed to help and stumbled over a sheet of iron, only to see two little hands and two little feet sticking out from underneath.
Mike said that while he was not a part of the foundation group of the Mannum Men's Shed, he supported the group getting together and pushing for a community grant.
"I eventually moved from a community organisation to the men's shed because I could see how much fun they were having, and the things that they were doing for themselves and the community, I've always promoted these guys as the expert recyclers, we recycle tools, we recycle timber and we recycle fellas," Mike said.
"We've had some real success stories, people coming here with serious mental and physical health problems and they normally leave here a better person, it helps them cope and it gives them somewhere to come for the day.
"It's a place for fellas to go that in most cases is familiar with them, a shed or a workshop, close to being a job but not very hard work, but you don't get paid for it, not in money at least," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.