Queen Elizabeth II - shared memories to inspire

The past few weeks we have seen an outpouring of condolences upon the death of our much loved and respected Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
At a local level, Barker has honoured the Queen's life of service with tributes and memories being shared throughout the region and I have read many of these in the local newspapers, heard stories on the radio and through social media channels.
I've spoken to so many in the community, particularly as they have come to leave their condolences at my office.
Sharing stories is an important way to come together during a period of mourning and these shared experiences bring us closer together as a community.
Of note of course, are her visits to Mount Gambier and Renmark in 1954, and later in 1977 and 2002 Her Majesty the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were welcomed in the Barossa Valley.
Following her Coronation in June 1953, the Queen said: "I have in sincerity pledged myself to your service, as so many of you are pledged to mine. Throughout all my life and with all my heart I shall strive to be worthy of your trust."
Not only did our Queen earn our trust, she also won our admiration. In serving the people, we marvelled at her unflagging service.
Queen Elizabeth II ruled with an empathetic heart and wisdom both innate and gained from almost a century of life and experience.
She was Australia's longest serving Monarch and for many, the only one in living memory having served for over seven decades.
As our Second Elizabethan era comes to an end, and as our period of mourning concludes, may the memories of our Queen, both personal and shared inspire the very best in us.
As a Commonwealth Nation we acknowledge and welcome the proclamation by governments in Australia including the Federal Government of King Charles III.
Just as the Queen has been a significant presence for the world, so will King Charles.
Long Live the King.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.