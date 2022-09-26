It was a weekend of fun, festivities and sunshine as the 2022 Murray Bridge Show got back into a full program after the pandemic period.
Held over three days - Friday night, Saturday and Sunday - thousands of people passed through the gates to enjoy the sights and sounds.
Many had fun at the sideshows and rides, checked out the exhibits and displays, supported local businesses and indulged into some great food.
