The Murray Valley Standard

All the fun at the Murray Bridge Show: GALLERY

SH
By Sharon Hansen
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:14am, first published 1:57am
It was a weekend of fun, festivities and sunshine as the 2022 Murray Bridge Show got back into a full program after the pandemic period.

SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

