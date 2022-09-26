Beautiful machinery is set to fill up the streets of Mannum as an annual favourite event will return to town in October.
On the Monday, October 3 long weekend, the Mannum Ride Day will be held which is a day for for veteran, vintage, small bikes and scooters ride around the Murraylands and see all the Mannum has to offer.
The event is a Festival of Motorcycling South Australia initiative and provides opportunities for the motorcycle community to come together, enjoy their passion for showing and riding their machines.
There are two rides organised for the day, which will see both take off a Mary Ann Reserve from 11am.
Riders can choose from two options they wish to partake in.
Media Officer for the Festival of Motorcycling South Australia, Rob Elliott said it will be a day that any motorcycle enthusiast won't want to miss.
"People can expect to see a large display of motorcycles on Mary Anne Reserve from all decades of last century right up to the present day," Mr Elliot said.
"There is no fee to view the display and the Natura food company of Hahndorf will have a van on site selling ice-cream, yoghurt, Kransky, hot dogs and Coffee!
"There are also the other great tourist sites to see at Mannum such as the historic paddle steamers.
"The event is hosted by the Veteran and Vintage Motorcycle club of SA as part of the collaborative group of clubs whose aim is to raise funds for medical research at the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI) and assist the next generation of the best and brightest students with their work."
The Veteran and Vintage Motorcycle Club of SA was founded in 1956 with the objectives of the preservation, restoration and speading of interest in veteran and vintage motorcycles.
All bikes are welcome no matter what size or age, this event especially caters for small and old bikes.
Load in will begin at 10am on Monday, October 3 at Mary Ann Reserve.
For any questions or inquiries, please email: robert.g.elliott@gmail.com
