The Murray Valley Standard

Mannum Ride Day set to return this October long weekend

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:30am, first published 7:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Little Ari enjoying his view from the sidecar. Picture, supplied.

Beautiful machinery is set to fill up the streets of Mannum as an annual favourite event will return to town in October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.