The Murraylands Community Men's Shed has donated $1,500 to a Murray Bridge charity as a part of their annual donation scheme.
At the most recent AGM, the men's shed donated $1,000 to the Murray Bridge Foodbank Hub, with founding member Jim Macnab also putting $500 towards the cause.
Each year, one or more organisations are selected by the Murraylands Community Men's Shed to donate towards, with the plan the money is spent in Murray Bridge.
In the last financial year, the Murray Bridge Foodbank Hub distributed 135,707 kilograms (kg) of food locally, meaning around 270,000 meals were distributed to people in the region going through tough times.
This year's donation makes only a little under the shed's largest individual donation of $2,000 - this donation was provided to the Lerwin Nursing Home in Murray Bridge, where the shed used the money and their skills to design and construct a large aviary for patients.
The Murraylands Community Men's Shed provides an opportunity for both men and women over the age of 18 to support and give back to the Murray Bridge community.
For more information regarding membership prices and how to get involved in the shed, contact mbmensshed@gmail.com.
