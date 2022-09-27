The Murray Valley Standard

Jervois Primary School preparing to celebrate centenary

SL
By Sam Lowe
September 27 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jervois Primary School setting up to celebrate 100 year birthday. Picture: Supplied

Jervois Primary School has been busy preparing the school for the hundreds of people expected to join in on the centenary celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.