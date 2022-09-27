Jervois Primary School has been busy preparing the school for the hundreds of people expected to join in on the centenary celebrations.
Over the past term, students have been looking back in time at the school's history and for many, their family's history with the school.
Taking a trip to Old Tailem Town, bombarding guest speakers with questions, and admiring collections of historic photos are just some of the ways students have been spending their term, and some of it will be on display this weekend.
On Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, Jervois Primary School is expecting to see over 300 current and former students and staff, and their families and friends.
Michelle Afford, Jervois Primary School's admin officer and member of the celebration's planning committee, said that each classroom will have a display and presentation for guests to reminisce as they take a step through the 100 years.
"It's really looking like we're going to have heaps here, so it's going to be fantastic," Ms Afford said.
"Officially, we've had around 160 RSVP for the Saturday, but we know there's a lot that haven't officially told us, so we're kind of working on double that, we've got over 100 RSVP to come to the Saturday after, over at the sporting club, and I think just over 50 to say they're coming on Friday to our school day so we're pretty stoked with that.
"The talk on the Facebook page has been amazing, there's been so many old photos shared and lots of comments, friendships rekindled and it's just been really cool to see," she said.
Michelle said that though some of the younger students may not hold the celebrations in the same regard as former students and staff, there has been an unmissable buzz in the air and many students are excited to be a part of something so special.
On Friday, students and staff will celebrate the open day with games, activities and stalls, while students will show off some of their artworks for the historical celebration.
On Saturday, the Centenary Gates will be officially opened, marking the start of the reunion day; there will then be tours of the school and displays of School Concerts and Mini Deb Balls in the Jervois Hall.
Celebrations will continue into the night as visitors are invited to the Jervois Combined Sports Club for drinks, canapes and a chance to reminisce.
