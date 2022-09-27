The Rural City of Murray Bridge has announced the official season opening date for the Murray Bridge Swimming Centre.
The facility will open at 9am on Saturday, October 29, and all visitors will be required to book a session online before attending.
The new season brings with it new events and changes to previous usual operations, including changes to session times and doubling the booking capacity.
Rural City of Murray Bridge CEO, Michael Sedgman said the centre is a great place to swim, catch up with family and friends, and hold events.
"We have a great Swimming Centre that is not only well supported by our local community, but sees people travel from far and wide to visit," Mr Sedgman said.
"A shorter session first up in the mornings suits our lap and rehabilitation swimmers, while allowing us to extend other session times so recreational swimmers can stay longer in the water and ensure we have enough lifeguards rostered for adequate supervision."
The changes have been made based on community feedback provided at council meetings and other information sessions.
Mr Sedgman said the Council was also promoting the Watch Around Water program which encourages parents and carers to be actively involved in aquatic supervision.
"It is important that we all take an active role in the supervision of young children when they're around water, and do all that we can to help keep them safe," he said.
Enrolments for VACSWIM are now open and lessons will be held from Monday, January 16 to Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Murray Bridge Swimming Centre.
Access to the swimming centre will be available throughout the season, which comes to a close on Sunday April 2, 2023.
For more information in regards to prices and booking availability visit murraybridge.sa.gov.au/pool
