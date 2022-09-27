The Murray Bridge Show went ahead with flying colours, boasting over 4,000 people through the gates over the two day event.
Though the weather delayed Friday evening's new drone show, around 2,000 people watched the spectacle.
"Between the Friday and the Saturday night we had just under 4,800 people through the gates, which is excellent considering the many other community activities occurring in our local area at the same time," said Murray Bridge Show President, Carolyn Johnson.
"There was lots of positive feedback on the layout of the show, with the new food court concept, and the Bunyip Bags were sold out by 9.30am Saturday morning, so next year we'll ensure we have more.
"What we want to achieve moving forward is to increase the attendance of community members, to help create that nice community spirit and vibe where people can come together and celebrate our area and be connected again after the COVID period that we've been through," she said.
While this year's show went ahead with the relaxed COVID restrictions, this also meant some exhibitors were unable to attend due to prior commitments to the Royal Adelaide Show and the Royal Melbourne Show.
Ms Johnson said the 2022 Murray Bridge Show would not have gone ahead if it were not for the support of the community and the show's sponsors.
"We really appreciate the community support through our platinum sponsors which are Thomas Foods, the Greyhound Racing Club, Sea Gas and Costa Foods, they're the main ones, along with the Rural City of Murray Bridge Council and the Bridgeport ... and we wouldn't have been able to do it without AOK Events," Ms Johnson said.
"Our show's not just about the Murray Bridge Show, it's actually about giving opportunities for community groups to raise money through supporting the different elements that actually need to happen to make it a success.
"All of these community groups that helped are then in a position where they've fundraised a significant amount of money that then gets put back into our community, so I think that's a very important element of the Murray Bridge Show," she said.
