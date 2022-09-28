Joined by 134 other riders, the Murray Bridge High School Pedal Prix teams hit Sturt Reserve running during last weekend's 24 hour race.
With the support of their families, friends and their school, both teams suited up and performed well, with the A team coming 14th in their category - 39th overall - and the B team placing 43rd - 109th overall.
Kelsey Milne, the Murray Bridge High School Pedal Prix coordinator said the riders did an amazing job.
"We had a really good event; there were a few roll overs - the bikes have seen better days - but we had no big mechanical or tire issues," Ms Milne said.
"Our students did us really proud, they all tried their best and gave their all."
St Peter's College and Pembroke School came first and second in the school team category but it was local Murray Bridge school, Unity College that placed third, placing 15th in the overall race.
"Congratulations to Saint Peter's College and Pembroke for their races - they were really in their own league this weekend - but also a big well done to Unity College for finishing third also - great result for a local team," Ms Milne said.
"We would like to thank Drakes for supplying food and water during the event ... our parents and caregivers were amazing and helped with anything required."
The teams now hit the workshop, cleaning up the cars and warming up for another round of Pedal Prix competitions next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.