The South Australian State Emergency Services (SA SES) has issued an emergency flood alert for properties in Echunga.
A privately owned dam - less than 500 metres upstream of Echunga - has shown signs of potential structural failure and the dam's wall is at high risk of collapsing.
The SA SES have advised people in potential flood areas to relocate to a safer location outside of the risk area, or at the Echunga Football Club.
The SA SES, SA Police and the SA Country Fire Service have been working overnight and will continue working throughout today to notify any potential at risk households, close roads to support community safety and monitor the condition of the dam.
SA SES is working on lowering the level of the dam through the excavation of a spillway and pumping, however, this has the potential to release a water level that may exceed the capacity of Echunga's drainage system, causing some parts of Echunga to flood.
Community members who wish to remain in their properties have access to sandbags which can be collected from the Echunga CFS station at 44 Adelaide Road, Echunga.
For more information about sandbagging, visit the SES website: https://ses.sa.gov.au/flood/before-a-flood/sandbagging/
List of closed roads:
Stay informed:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.