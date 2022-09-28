The Murray Valley Standard

Echunga dam showing signs of potential structural failure

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:17am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roads closed in attempt to maintain community safety in Echunga. Picture: Supplied

The South Australian State Emergency Services (SA SES) has issued an emergency flood alert for properties in Echunga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.