Discover what's on in the Murraylands

RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Saturday, October 1, 23 Kennett Rd, from 5pm, Bill Wigzell Battle of the Bridge, racing includes 410 sprintcars, pro sprints, V6 sprints, street stock, tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
MARKET FAIR
Market in the Mallee
Saturday, October 1, 14 Schiller Rd, Perponda, 11am-4pm, market full of local businesses with heaps of funs for everyone.
FAMILY FUN
Murraylands Fair
Sunday, October 2, Sturt Reserve Rd, Murray Bridge, 10am-4pm, includes 50+ market stalls, entertainment, food trucks, free event.
REVVING UP
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, October 2, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
MARKET DAY
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, October 2, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information phone 8569 1303
WELCOME MEMBERS
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Wednesday, October 5, 164 Dry Plains Road, 11am-5pm, Welcome to Members Day, food and drink available, phone 8536 2248 for more details.
LAUGH OUT LOUD
Comedy Roadshow
Friday, October 7, the Bridgeport Hotel, from 5.30pm. The Bridgeport Hotel will be hosting the South Australian Comedy Roadshow that is sure to leave you laughing. For more information on ticket prices and availability, visit https://bridgeporthotel.com.au/sa-comedy-roadshow/
HITTING THE TRACK
Murray Bridge Speedway
Saturday, October 8, 23 Kennett Rd, 9am-10.10pm, Round three of the Australian ArenaCross Series, non-stop handlebar action at the Murray Bridge Speedway, tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
SUNDAY SONGS
Sunday Sessions
Sunday, October 9, Murray Bridge Library, 2pm-3pm. Oliver Asel spends Sunday afternoon at the Murray Bridge Library. For more information call 8539 1175.
AUTHOR TALK
with Meredith Appleyard
Wednesday, October 12, Murray Bridge Library, 2pm, hear from author Tricia Stringer about her latest book 'Keeping up Appearances', For more information, call 8539 1175
