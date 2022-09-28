The Murraylands Cycling Club have welcomed a new president and new committee following their AGM.
The meeting - held on September 21 - was attended by 13 club members who farwelled their retiring president, congratulating him on his new role on the general committee.
Though he was unable to attend due to illness, Jason Woodard said he is looking forward to seeing club members out and about in their new gear in the not so distant future.
"We have started to make a name for ourselves by representing cycling in our community in a positive manner and providing a small snippet of what we will be doing in the future," Mr Woodard said.
New president Doug Issell said he thanks Mr Woodard for taking the role of president during a difficult time for the club but he is looking forward to the future.
"The year ahead will be about negotiating the web of Governments to eventually achieve a home for the Club," Mr Issell said.
"Hopefully it will be a year where we see the younger folk of the area play an important role in our development.
"We must be recognised as a club for all ages and abilities and that our hand of friendship is extended to all, this can only be achieved with a positive and active general committee but that committee will need strong support from others who are prepared to help in various areas at times," he said.
The new committee are looking forward to a busy and challenging term, working with the Rural City of Murray Bridge to include plans of a traffic-free cycling complex into the development of a master plan for the Murray Bridge Showgrounds.
The club have put together a Concept Plan showcasing the 1000 metre (m) Multi Use Track and 400m Velodrome that they hope will offer the Murraylands community a cycling venue for all ages and skill levels.
The club are always looking for support and new members to increase their competitive numbers; for more information about joining the club, visit the Murraylands Cycling Club website here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.