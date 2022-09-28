The Murray Valley Standard

The Murraylands Cycling Club welcome new president and committee

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:00am
Ian Hunt (Committee), Phil McGee (Treasurer), Jason Woodard (Committee) and Doug Issell (President). Picture: Supplied

The Murraylands Cycling Club have welcomed a new president and new committee following their AGM.

