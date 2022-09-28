Martin and Weston come out on top for round one at the Speedway

Murray Bridge Speedway held their opening night of the race season which saw the first round of the Ausloans Finance Strathalbyn Track Championship take place, featuring Wingless Sprints, Street Stocks, Modified Sedans, Junior Sedans and Formula 500s.
This would also be the first event on the track's new racing surface, which was replenished during the off season.
With a 29-car line-up, the fight was on early in the Wingless Sprints category, with Tyson Martin and Blake Walsh going head to head after both taking out both of their respective Heats earlier in the night.
It would be Martin though to take the chequers ahead of Walsh, with Jack McCarthy also navigating well through the lapped traffic to take 3rd.
Luke Storer and Peter Logue were the other heat winners, with Troy Frisby taking out the B Main.
After a strong season in 2021/2022, Carey Weston kicked off his 2022/2023 campaign in style, managing to fight off Drew Flatman in the Street Stocks Feature, finishing ahead of Craig Buchanan in 3rd.
Heat winners for the night were Darren Brumfield, Weston and Flatman.Smaller fields in the Formula 500s and Modified Sedans still produced some competitive racing, with the Feature events going to Brendan Zadow and Angelo Halacas respectively.
The Junior Stars were also in action, with Lucas Warnett taking out the hat-trick, winning both Junior Sedan heats and taking out the 12-lap Feature ahead of Riley Greig and Ollie Bartlett.
The venue's next event is Saturday, October 1st with the annual Sprintcars - Bill Wigzell Battle of the Bridge with action also from V6 sprints and Street Stocks, while a Wingless Sprints Invitational has also been added to the program.
Gates open at 5pm, with qualifying from 6pm. Tickets for the event are already selling quickly via www.speedwaytickets.com.au - A livestream of the event will also be broadcasted via www.clayperview.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.