Coorong District Council: Meet your candidates for Council

A long time resident of the Council area and I have served on this Council for the last 12 years and am familiar with the challenges it brings The size and diversity of the Council provides unique challenges and I have tried and will continue to provide a holistic view to the wants and needs of the ratepayers and residence with a strong emphasis on the financial costs of Council I have always looked at the whole of the Council area There are challenges ahead for the new Elected Members and should you vote for me I will do my very best to ensure we are up to the challenge Council we were able to get a large works programme with the drought relief money done and distributed in a equitable way The staff through all the troubles they have had to deal with and particular covid went about their job in a professional way I will leave it up to you the voters to decide on wether I am a member for the next 4 years but please vote wisely