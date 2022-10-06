Coorong District Council: Meet your candidates for Council

Locals to the Coorong District Council district have an abundance of choice for Area Councillors ahead of the November elections, with 15 names contesting seven seats.
Here each candidate tells you about themselves and their vision for the future of the district. Text and photos come courtesy of the Electoral Commission of South Australia. Names are presented in order of ballot draw.
Area Councillors
Jonathan Pietzsch
I'm a first generation farmer living in Colebatch/Tintinara with a passion for agriculture and regional communities. Managing a farming enterprise as well as having small holdings of our own I'm married to Shelby with two young daughters and another child on the way. I first moved to Tintinara 12 years ago to take up a work opportunity and have enjoyed making Tintinara home since. Active in volunteering locally in the Colebatch CFS, TRADE and various sporting clubs I want to see the continued growth and development of our area so that it is the place that my daughters want to stay and raise a family. I bring skills in business management and corporate governance to the table and I'd like to take the opportunity to represent you on council, to ensure that the development of the Coorong area is sustainable and that service delivery is a focus of our council.
Lisa Rowntree
I was elected to Coorong Council in 2018 as part of the 'Team for Change', who worked hard to improve the financial position of Council, improve roads and deliver useful projects. In 1998 we planted the first olive tree on our farm (near Coonalpyn) and 87,000 trees later we have a thriving and productive olive oil business. Apart from farming, my experience and skills include financial analysis, budgets, risk, planning, marketing, and critical thinking. I have lobbied government for industry, worked for government, and private enterprise. I want to continue representing you on Council as I believe it is important that Elected Members have real skin in the game. We need to continue to develop our district as a destination, a great place to live/work, full of community spirit. You deserve a Council which supports all of you while delivering essential service. I would be honoured if you re-elect me for a further four years, so we can continue to build on the foundations we have started.
David Seidel
I currently live in the township of Tintinara and have lived in the township for 31 years. I'm married with 3 grown up children and 8 grandchildren. I also own other properties including a farm as well as my residential address. During the 31 years i have seen the good and the bad points of the local council's. I wish to stand as a councilor to have a major input of repair ideas to the road and town infrastructure through out the council area as a whole. I also have almost 15 years of qualifications and safety requirements for road infrastructure due to being a road safety inspector for the states hwy infrastructure in 3 districts. I feel its of critical importance that all townships to be treated as equals . I feel feel the the council has to revert back to the ground roots of a organization and have more that adequate hands on outside staff to maintain the full council area in a safe state of repair and well being. contact myself on 0429670288 or via email at scrubr@bigpond.com
Sharon Bland
Our family has lived in Meninge since 1982. My background is in management as a Director of Nursing and CEO. I am a director and finance officer of a successful regional business. I have been on CDC for 13 years, 4 years as Deputy Major. It is an honour to work for and consult with communities within the council area. Council has challenges including maintaining road networks, delivering and maintaining community facilities, footpaths, lighting, and playgrounds within budget. Lobbying State and Federal government is an essential role of Council. Our Council area needs more housing stock, youth support and community wellbeing programs. I will also strive to deliver opportunities to our communities that supports an increase in economic development, improve our sustainability and help address climate change issues. I will work for the district with passion using my knowledge and skills, a collaborative approach and independent thinking. Email su.bland@hotmail.com
Julie Barrie
To me, good council comprises people of diverse thinking and background who, in consultation with communities negotiate outcomes on their behalf. That is my proven forte. Over 40 years raising family, engaging with a caring community. IT technician, business manager in construction and nursery, now retired. My integrity, honesty and natural leadership saw me appointed to many community roles. Chairperson: Riverland Mallee Coorong Local Health Network Coorong Health Advisory Panel, Pangarinda Botanic Garden Committee, Coorong Lower Lakes and Murray Mouth Community Advisory Panel. Volunteer CFS Radio operator and work health and safety rep, SA Ambulance Volunteer Health Advisory Council, Coonalpyn Hall and Pool Committees, Aged Care Cabinet. My networking underpins capacity to assess and achieve community priorities, health and wellbeing, construct and maintain safe roads, protect the river and environment, advance business and sporting opportunities for future generations. Ph 0409282477
Donna-marie Middleton
As a rate paying resident of Tailem Bend for the past twenty years I have been and still am involved with many committees around Tailem Bend and the Coorong District, owned a successful start-up business, helped run the family farm, worked at the local school, volunteered at the Community Centre and Blue Light, supported the local football club since my oldest son could start playing at five years old, coached Auskick football, a Councillor from 2014 to 2018, all while raising my three now teenaged sons. Getting things done is my passion, I love a challenge and making the most of opportunities. If elected, I will endeavour to be the voice of choice, for the young and not so young. My sons, Ace, Hemi and Rocco, keep me fit and active, I even play in a women's football team. I am always looking towards the future, a sustainable future, economically and environmentally.
Jeffrey Arthur (Tank)
A long time resident of the Council area and I have served on this Council for the last 12 years and am familiar with the challenges it brings The size and diversity of the Council provides unique challenges and I have tried and will continue to provide a holistic view to the wants and needs of the ratepayers and residence with a strong emphasis on the financial costs of Council I have always looked at the whole of the Council area There are challenges ahead for the new Elected Members and should you vote for me I will do my very best to ensure we are up to the challenge Council we were able to get a large works programme with the drought relief money done and distributed in a equitable way The staff through all the troubles they have had to deal with and particular covid went about their job in a professional way I will leave it up to you the voters to decide on wether I am a member for the next 4 years but please vote wisely
Mick O'Hara
Having lived in the Narrung/Meningie area all my life, I have a passion for ensuring these districts continue to prosper economically and socially to the highest possible standards. My background and expertise lie with the road transport industry, and I am very passionate regarding the state of the local roads and infrastructure. Over the years I have chaired the Australian Livestock Transporters Association at both a state and national level as well as being on the Board of the ATA. I have a strong farming background, growing up on a dairy farm at Narrung and later running a beef cattle property on the out-skirts of Meningie. Regional sport is a great love of mine and have chaired the RMFL in the past for 10 years as well as being involved in Meningie FC on many levels. I will endeavour to support the continuation of all sporting groups in the community, and I wish to be part of a stable and friendly environment.
Geoff Bell
If elected, I will support best practices to ensure Council make sound decisions that reflect what the community need. I will act with respect, honesty and integrity, and will be committed not only for the people but also the environment. I will maintain a high level of planning and monetary foresight for the expenditure needed for an efficient and progressive council, I am passionate about community facilities together with associations and clubs, preserving the parks and open spaces along with our heritage. As a ratepayer, I believe that rates should not be any higher than necessary to allow Council the funds to provide essential services to the community. I aim to work to improve and maintain the councils involvement in community facilities. I have always been available to listen to peoples problems and attempt to provide solutions. During 34 years in management positions and many sub committees such as strategic planning I thrive on a positive team ethic
Wendy Denmeade
I have been working at Murray Bridge since 2012, and have run my own allied health business since finishing my university degrees. I own land near Wellington East, we are now starting building our off grid home. I am a mother to three adult children and grandma to four gorgeous grandchildren, also a keen motorcyclist, We have travelled extensively through out Australia and overseas which gives some great insight for tourism opportunities I hope to be given the opportunity to represent you on council to contribute growth and development of our community as a fresh new set of eyes. I want a safe, progressive area for my family and my community, with good facilities to raise healthy positive children, with strong local businesses to attract tourism and provide local jobs. I would like to see the establishment of community gatherings, somewhere to develop connections and support for each other. Vote for a positive change, value for your rate dollars, community focused council.
Ruth Maidment
If elected, I will provide fair and honest opinion to ensure this district continues to grow and prosper. I have 25 plus years of experience with policies and procedures in governance having served on various committees/boards in Tailem Bend. These include, Tailem Bend Kindergarten parents committee, Tailem Bend Combined Indoor Sports Committee, Tailem Bend Football Club and Tailem Bend Homes for The Aged (Taberefta).I am currently the Chairperson for the Tailem Bend Advancement Group. I am married to Geoff and have two adult sons. My work sees me at the Tailem Bend Newsagency, previously Hughes Newsagency, and I have been there for 15 years. If I am lucky enough to be elected, the whole of the Coorong district will be my focus. I am passionate about environmental issues and want to ensure the preservation and protection of all the areas that need it. I look forward to representing this wonderful district.
Brenton David Qualmann
As a resident of Tailem Bend for the past forty years, I am a passionate volunteer and committed to my community. If re-elected I will continue to advocate for continued maintenance and upgrades to our extensive road network. This would also include not only our major towns but also our outlying small regional townships. I believe strategic growth is important for our district along with creating more employment and also taking into account options for more affordable housing. I will continue to be mindful in regards to the River Murray, Lower Lakes and Coorong and the future impact of climate change that will affect these wonderful natural assets. I will continue to support good waste management practices and advocate for savings to be passed onto the ratepayer. I am a firm believer of transparency and good communication between Council to community and community back to Council. In closing, I am only one voice and only one vote. I am very approachable and prepared to listen.
Glynis Ann Taylor
I am honoured to re-stand for the Coorong District Council, this time to represent the entire district as an area councillor. Having made transparency and accountability everyday words and put ratepayers first, it would be a privilege to represent this passionate district for another four years. We stood for change and we have delivered change. Fairness, equality, trust and truth are values I live by. Help me, to keep the momentum going. People are the heart and soul of our district, and we need more to call it home. To live, work, play and become part of our vibrant communities. My background in oil, gas, aerospace, and government (UK) sectors as an information systems project manager, resulted in the prestigious position of Principal Lecturer and Head of eLearning for Sheffield Hallam University. I live locally on an off grid, sustainable Christmas Tree and honey producing farm, which we have built from scratch. I am a published author, consultant, and inspirational speaker.
Vern Leng
Your community advocate for the socio-economic necessities derived from Basin Waters; needs of the Disabled & Traditional Culture, ensuring Honesty & Integrity for the Lakes & Coorong that he has solidly served since 2014. Tertiarily trained in Law, Business, Tourism & Traditional Culture, your candidate utilises his diverse life skills, knowledge & experiences to enable informed, balanced decisions for you. Looking beyond the 3Rs, your candidate applies the engrained aphorism of law, to Never accept information offered at face value. Check & Validate, Confirm the Truth & Evidence. Old school values of career, marriage & family. For over 50yrs your candidate has led assorted entities to success through executive rolls, including CEO of his own company. Over 5 decades, he has been rooted in SA in a stable home environment. Married with two career adult children, his daughter, a well-respected teacher of the Mallee community. Your candidate is always available to chat & act for you.
Terry Connolly
I was raised in Tailem Bend, with parents who were heavily involved in community activities and it is these values and strong community ethics which drive my passion to run for Council. I have served as a volunteer for the TBFC (President) and the RMFL (President). I currently volunteer my time as Tour Guide at the Adelaide Oval, and I am also a SANFL Committee member. Prior to retirement, I was the National Operations Manager for PN Rail, a role that had a clear emphasis on Safety & Compliance, Leadership & Cost Management. If elected, I will initiate change and bring to the Council ideas as community needs change and evolve. I will support development with the aim of creating local jobs, but above all I will advocate for all, providing a strong voice on Council with fairness and transparency. I am committed to strengthening our communities for a sustainable future, whilst ensuring our communities are safe and enjoyable places (with contemporary facilities) to live and visit.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.