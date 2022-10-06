The Murray Valley Standard
Council Elections

Coorong District Council: Meet your candidates for Council

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 6 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 15 candidates for the new Coorong District Council. Picture: Shutterstock

Locals to the Coorong District Council district have an abundance of choice for Area Councillors ahead of the November elections, with 15 names contesting seven seats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.