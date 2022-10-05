The Murray Valley Standard
Council Elections

The three nominees battling it out for Mayor in the Coorong District Council

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 5 2022 - 10:30pm
The mayoral candidates for the Coorong District Council. Picture: Shutterstock

Coorong District Council voters will pick one of three candidates to be their new mayor at council elections this November.

Local News

