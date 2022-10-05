The three nominees battling it out for Mayor in the Coorong District Council

Coorong District Council voters will pick one of three candidates to be their new mayor at council elections this November.
Former Mayor Paul Simmons will face off against his predecessor Neville Jaensch and newcomer Rosa Hillam in the upcoming election.
Neville Jaensch
I am a fifth-generation farmer with strong values towards family, respect, accountability, and a commitment to community empowerment and inclusion, having driven my volunteering to various community causes over my adult life. Our community has diverse views, it is rich in history, and ripe with opportunity, but continue to face growing internal challenges. I see the mayoral position as an opportunity to bring stable and effective leadership to bridge community divisions and harness new opportunities. My vision is to help enable respectable, efficient, accountable, and liveable (real) outcomes from our chamber by supporting councillors in their roles, developing our networks, ensuring transparency, defending our interests, and leading by example. Respect enables us to build resilience in our communities and prosperity for our future. If you are interested in how we can keep it real mate, read my Facebook page (NevilleforCoorong), or call me on 0477 233 906, or let's meet in the street.
Paul Simmons
As your Mayor for the last four years, I've found the role both challenging and rewarding. I seek your support to continue in this role. Born in Tailem Bend in 1965 I am a lifelong member of the Coorong community, apart from a few years spent working in Canada, Sweden and England. I run a mixed farming and contracting business at Coomandook. I'm a member of the CFS and played football and tennis in my younger years. As a businessman I understand the importance of being financially responsible and would continue to focus on the financial sustainability of the Council. I look forward to bringing to fruition the streetscapes, visitor, growth and highway plans currently underway. If elected I will work hard to continue our program of sealing rural roads whilst also supporting local sporting clubs and community facilities. As your Mayor I will be honest, accountable and conduct the role in a responsible and respectful manner whilst always being approachable.
Rosa Hillam
I've lived in Meningie for over 20 years. My husband and I are parenting our 9yr old granddaughter. I have sat on various community boards including being a founding member of Coorong Conversations Matter. I have been an advocate for the aged, disability, mental health and suicide prevention. For over 20 years I advocated for water on my own, then as a Healthy Rivers Ambassador and River Fellow. I fought for the Lakes and Coorong and am a member of The Coorong Environmental Trust and Murray Mallee Multi Cultural Network. I ran in the last two federal elections and the previous state election as a member of the Greens but no longer wish to be part of any political party. I am passionate, honest, and impartial and willing to do the hard yards. I have years of public experience, networking with state and federal MPs of all parties. This is important for being the representative of Coorong Council as Mayor. For further information please contact me studio77art@bigpond.com or 0438370312
