The three nominees battling it out for Mayor in the Coorong District Council

I've lived in Meningie for over 20 years. My husband and I are parenting our 9yr old granddaughter. I have sat on various community boards including being a founding member of Coorong Conversations Matter. I have been an advocate for the aged, disability, mental health and suicide prevention. For over 20 years I advocated for water on my own, then as a Healthy Rivers Ambassador and River Fellow. I fought for the Lakes and Coorong and am a member of The Coorong Environmental Trust and Murray Mallee Multi Cultural Network. I ran in the last two federal elections and the previous state election as a member of the Greens but no longer wish to be part of any political party. I am passionate, honest, and impartial and willing to do the hard yards. I have years of public experience, networking with state and federal MPs of all parties. This is important for being the representative of Coorong Council as Mayor. For further information please contact me studio77art@bigpond.com or 0438370312