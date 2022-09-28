For years football clubs across the Murraylands have been trying to stay afloat as issues such as a decline in junior and senior player numbers, financial burdens and the need for volunteers take its toll.
Which is why the Mallee Football and Netball leagues have made the decision to fold, for at least the 2023 season.
With the exit of the Border Downs Tintinara, Murrayville, Karoonda and Peake football clubs it has left the Mallee league with just the Lameroo and Pinnaroo teams on its roster, which is not tenable.
The Mallee league has posted its response on Facebook, explaining the events which has led to its decision.
"While disappointed with the outcome we respect the decisions of the all clubs to endeavour to ensure there is football and netball played in their community into the future," they said.
The Lameroo and Pinnaroo football and netball clubs are currently engaging their communities to discuss the best options for them going forward.
In a statement both clubs thanked members for their support and announced they would rally to provide the best outcome for their communities.
A survey was released into the Lameroo and Pinnaroo communities on Monday, September 26, with a special meeting to be held in each of the towns on Thursday, October 6.
Separate extra-ordinary meetings are being scheduled on Monday, October 17, where a formal decision will be voted upon.
Options for the clubs could include joining the River Murray Football League, Murray Valley Football League or the Riverland Football League.
The Standard has sought comment from the presidents of both clubs, with Lameroo wanting to wait until there is a clearer indication about what the community wants and what direction it will take.
Troubles for the Mallee league began when the Meningie Football Club announced on July 15 it would be merging with the Border Downs Tintinara FC to create a new entity which would compete in the River Murray Football League.
The new Coorong Cats was officially introduced on August 26, with both football and netball clubs taking strides to integrate the two former entities since then.
On Thursday, September 22, the Karoonda Districts FC held a special general meeting to determine the club's future and in an announcement the club stated a motion was received and passed with a majority vote of 44-1.
It was announced on Facebook by Karoonda football and netball clubs and Peake football and netball club presidents they would amalgamate and apply to join the River Murray Football League and River Murray Netball Association in 2023.
"We have listened to our members and we are pursuing the direction that is ultimately right for our club members, players and local communities," they said.
"Sport is vital and the lifeblood or our district; it drives our physical and social wellbeing and provides opportunities for our broader community to feel a sense of belonging.
"Juniors are at the forefront of our decisions and we look forward to a future where our kids can continue to play senior sport for our clubs."
Meanwhile, the Murrayville football and netball clubs decided to join the new Murray Valley Football and Netball League, which was formerly the Riverland Independent League.
The Coorong Cats has officially joined the River Murray Football League and is set to compete in the 2023 season.
There could now be an opportunity for the RMFL to expand to an eight-club competition if a Karoonda/Peake club was to enter the competition, which would counteract the byes currently in place.
RMFL president Michelle Hill said she was not sure there would be an even number of teams in the league next year, but with either eight or nine clubs it would work out it would be more likely to be less rounds, even with byes.
Hill said the league had not received an official request from the Karoonda and Peake clubs as yet, but there will be talks between all football and netball entities.
"Discussions will take place in the next few weeks, but all the (RMFL) clubs will need to vote to accept a new club," Hill said.
When asked if the RMFL would accept a team from Lameroo, Pinnaroo or a combined side of both clubs, Mrs Hill said there was a lot of work which needed to be done.
"The RMFL will always look at helping our neighbours, and we would certainly be happy to not have a bye in our season, but there is much to be discussed and sorted out before any new clubs can compete in our league," she said.
"We are saddened that this has happened to the Mallee Football League, but hope we can help keep football in the Mallee in some form.
