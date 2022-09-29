Meet your mayoral candidates: Rural City of Murray Bridge

Murray Bridge residents will pick one of two candidates to be their new mayor at council elections this November.
Newcomer Dawn Patricia Matthews has stepped up to the plate but will have to square off against former Deputy Mayor Wayne Brian Thorley for the position of mayor.
Dawn Patricia Matthews
I, Dawn Matthews put my name forward for the Mayoral position in the Rural City of Murray Bridge. I have been married for 47 years. I have 15 adult children, been a foster mum for over 30 years, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. I was born in Auckland, New Zealand. I came to Adelaide, South Australia in 1985. I run a weekly voluntary program at the Shared Table with a great group of people who distribute free food to support the community due to the rising costs of living. I recently protested on behalf of my grandniece, who has a severe disability. My actions helped put the spotlight on people with disabilities, in which a good outcome was achieved for my grandniece. I have served on the Murray Bridge Advisory Committee. I am a serving board member to the Kalparrin Community. I will support all council colleagues and uphold the integrity of the Mayoral office in the Rural City of Murray Bridge, should I be elected as your mayor.
Wayne Brian Thorley
I live on our farming property in the Rural City of Murray Bridge with my wife Angela. I have a been a councillor for 4 years where I have strived in my commitments from the last election to keep council rates affordable, make council roads safer, and work collectively for the betterment of our community. In that time, I have sat on Councils Audit and Risk committee, been a member of the strategic development committee, and acted as Deputy Mayor for 3 years. Highlights of this time are continued improvement to the amenity of our communities, including redevelopment of the Sturt Reserve, modernisation of Lerwin Aged Care Centre and sealing of busy rural roads. If elected as Mayor, I will continue the councils strategic objectives, develop footpath solutions for Murray Bridge East and lobby for a suitable heavy transport bypass option. I aim to further enhance our facilities, working towards making our community more liveable as we grow. For inquiries, please call 0429347402.
