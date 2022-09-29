Meet your mayoral candidates: Rural City of Murray Bridge

I, Dawn Matthews put my name forward for the Mayoral position in the Rural City of Murray Bridge. I have been married for 47 years. I have 15 adult children, been a foster mum for over 30 years, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. I was born in Auckland, New Zealand. I came to Adelaide, South Australia in 1985. I run a weekly voluntary program at the Shared Table with a great group of people who distribute free food to support the community due to the rising costs of living. I recently protested on behalf of my grandniece, who has a severe disability. My actions helped put the spotlight on people with disabilities, in which a good outcome was achieved for my grandniece. I have served on the Murray Bridge Advisory Committee. I am a serving board member to the Kalparrin Community. I will support all council colleagues and uphold the integrity of the Mayoral office in the Rural City of Murray Bridge, should I be elected as your mayor.