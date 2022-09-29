Rural City of Murray Bridge: Meet your candidates for Council

It is a privilege to have grown up and lived in Murray Bridge for my entire life. Our region has so much potential and we've only just begun to scratch the surface of what we have to offer. I would like the opportunity to continue as a Councillor and keep up the work we've already started and continue make this region great. The areas I would like to focus on if elected will be tourism, creation of local jobs and advocate for local businesses. My professional experience allows me to work closely with the small business community, finding locations for new businesses which in turn creates jobs for locals. My personal time is spent with my beautiful family, my wife Kim and our four daughters. In the colder months you'll find me volunteering at the Imperial Netball Club. I feel like I have more to offer our community and would love the opportunity to continue my role. I am so proud of our region and I will continue to focus on delivering community needs now and in the future.