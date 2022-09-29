Rural City of Murray Bridge: Meet your candidates for Council

Locals in the Rural City of Murray Bridge have an abundance of choice for Area Councillors ahead of the November elections, with 15 names contesting nine seats.
Here each candidate tells you about themselves and their vision for the future of the district. Text and photos come courtesy of the Electoral Commission of South Australia. Names are presented in order of ballot draw.
Area Councillors
Tom Haig
As a former Rural City of Murray Bridge Councillor and TAFE SA regional manager, I have lived and worked in Murray Bridge with my wife Kay and family for over 30 years. My community involvement included working as settlement coordinator for the Murraylands Migrant Resource Centre as well as tutoring local and regional students undertaking tertiary level studies. I currently chair the Lower Murray Justices Group and offer my services voluntarily as a JP in the community. I am also a busy local celebrant officiating at a variety of ceremonies across the region. In my spare time, I am a member of the Murray Bridge Golf Club and additionally enjoy reading and gardening. Now in semi retirement I believe I have the time, skills and qualifications to make a further positive contribution to the ongoing development of the City and, if elected, I will ensure I carry out the responsibilities of a Councillor with sound judgement and dedication. tomhaig@internode.on.net.
Lisa Ann Courtney
Hi, I'm Lisa, a mental health nurse with over 17 years experience both in leading teams in drug and alcohol and mental health services as well as client care. Having worked with some of the most vulnerable people in our community, I am keen to ensure that all our community has a voice. I believe local government is the first point of contact for all members of our community to be heard. I look forward to being able to contribute to develop our 'Thriving Community' further. I'm a team player, appreciate the benefit of having diverse skillsets, and would welcome the opportunity to work with other skilled members as well as add depth to the work being done. I'm passionate about developing and retaining a local workforce especially in health, and finding local solutions at the grassroots level. I'm a single mum of teenage boys involved in sport, and currently the treasurer of Rambler Cricket Club, and continually appreciate the social, physical and mental benefits of sport in a rural area.
Jean-marie Uwihoreye
I have lived and worked in Murray Bridge for 11 years with my family and have 5 kids. I am interested in helping the local community and interested in developing a program where everyone has a garden to help with cost of living. I am a strong believer that everyone has the right to correct information, especially during a pandemic. Family issues and equality is number one and education for our children. I enjoy civic duties in supporting multicultural communities.
Liam Richardson
I am Liam Richardson, a farrier and a person living with Asperger's Syndrome. I will be your voice in council. I will be a voice for people and families living on the autism spectrum. I was diagnosed at age 8 with Asperger's Syndrome and I know how hard it can be for families, children and adults on the spectrum. This is why I want to be a voice in the council. Furthermore, I am a small business owner and very conscious of budgets and spending; I will fight to make sure rates are not spent frivolously. I have volunteered for over 10 years and will continue to volunteer for many years to come. Through my time as a volunteer I have met people from all walks of life and believe that this is an amazing community and one that will flourish and thrive in the next few years. At the end of the day the council works for you. I will work for everyone of the people in the Rural City of Murray Bridge.
Fred Toogood
A retired retailer and Councillor for the Rural City of Murray Bridge. I have served on a number of committees including Audit and Risk, Adelaide Hills Regional Waste Management Authority and the Lerwin Nursing Home Governance committee of which I have a strong interest, I also serve on the Area Health Board which oversees Hospital and Community health in our Council area. I live in Murray Bridge with my wife Barbara and I am the father to an adult daughter. I look forward to continuing to serving the communities of Murray Bridge and outlying communities with energy, vision and passion. For further information on my campaign please use my contact number included:0422 173 806.
Josephine O'Toole
Having lived in the Murray Bridge area for the past 25 years and having worked and raised my family in this district, I know well the value of our local community. I wish to be part of a Council that prioritises services to residents, including those who live in rural settings. Community service hubs such as the library and sporting and special interest groups and options for aged care and accommodation are of prime importance. I believe that complete transparency in all Council processes will always deliver the best outcomes for the community and I do not support the privatisation of publicly held assets. Most importantly, I believe that the role of an elected member is to listen to and advocate for the community that they represent, and support participation in local government. I am dedicated to providing this service to all community members, including those who are differently abled or who are experiencing other barriers. Everyone's voice deserves to be heard.
Karen Jane Eckermann
I have served as a Councillor for two terms and still have lots of work to do. I seek re-election to ensure our Council has a diverse range of opinions and ideas. I have now lived in Murray Bridge for almost 10 years, but continue to offer a fresh perspective on the region as a relative newcomer! I have a background in social welfare, adult kids at home, and I love my garden and animals of all varieties. I aim to ensure social inclusion and to provide a voice for the voiceless with a wellbeing focus. I see the big picture for the Rural City; with an emphasis on climate action and greening the environment to ensure our liveability and success. I am committed to work for all residents including tenants, our retirement and aged communities, and also those experiencing housing stress. I will continue to push parks and footpaths, dog and cat management, native trees, enhanced streetscapes, domestic violence prevention, volunteerism, public art, community safety and kindness in all things.
Mellissa Anne McInerney
I, Ms Mellissa McInerney, seek to serve you on the City Council. I offer my values, experience and commitment to keep moving Murray Bridge in a positive direction. City and Local governments should be transparent and inclusive. While working as a volunteer community member at the DVINA CENTRE, I learned how good leadership can prioritise health, dignity and well-being, with particular attention to those whose needs often go unmet. My experience as a youth worker, Case worker, Veteran Soldier, Ambulance officer and business owner has given me skills to ensure open and respectful communication, so that everyone affected by important decisions can have a place at the table. As a founding director with DVINA Inc I have nurtured a deep commitment to social justice. If elected, I'll bring a unique approach to improving our socially disadvantaged residents and the important issue surrounding non Indigenous workers removing Indigenous children from their homes.
Andrew Baltensperger
Having proudly served eight years as an Area Councillor for the Rural City of Murray Bridge, I am committed to seeking re-election in 2022. As a local small business owner who has lived in Murray Bridge since 1978, I am proud to be community minded, approachable, results driven, passionate and tenacious. As part of my electoral responsibilities, I currently sit on the Ability Action Group, Town Pride Committee, Community Action Committee and the Community Grants Committee. If re-elected I will continue to support community projects, recreation, tourism, new business, industrial, agricultural, environmental and green spaces. I am passionate about the continued improvements, momentum and vision for the future of the Rural City of Murray Bridge. It has been an honour and a privilege to provide assistance to all who have requested it. If you would like to contact me please visit my Facebook page Candidate Andrew Baltensperger, email andrew@onbridge.com.au, mobile 0421596189.
Monica Perrett
I am extremely family oriented I have a husband, a mum to 6 young adults. My husband and I have been raising our grand daughter since birth, she is 8.5 years old. I am not scared to fight for what I and the community believe in what is in the best interests for the community. I have been an aged and Disability support worker for 18 years. I am fortunate that with 18 months of campaigning, I was able to change legislation here in SA called Finn's law. This law is for foster and kinship carers whom lose a child in their care. I am passionate about my community with a heart and drive for foster and kinship carers, aged care, helping the ones doing it tough, work place bullying. I strongly believe in diversity and that everyone has a voice. I will bring a listening ear, strength, drive and passion and a voice to those that can't speak.
Clem Schubert
I have lived within the area all my life and served on numerous committees during my time as councillor and if elected I will continue to contribute to council's policy development and strategic direction. Murray Bridge and the Murraylands are expanding with high demand for housing, industries and service infrastructure, giving our next generation confidence for employment opportunities. I will further support the expansion of sporting facilities, beautification of parks and boating facilities to attract visitors to our region so they may experience the enjoyment of our many high quality tourist attractions, I am passionate to ensure council decisions reflect to the communities needs, and that rates should not exceed C.P.I. so as to keep a respectful relationship with all ratepayers.
John De Michele
It is a privilege to have grown up and lived in Murray Bridge for my entire life. Our region has so much potential and we've only just begun to scratch the surface of what we have to offer. I would like the opportunity to continue as a Councillor and keep up the work we've already started and continue make this region great. The areas I would like to focus on if elected will be tourism, creation of local jobs and advocate for local businesses. My professional experience allows me to work closely with the small business community, finding locations for new businesses which in turn creates jobs for locals. My personal time is spent with my beautiful family, my wife Kim and our four daughters. In the colder months you'll find me volunteering at the Imperial Netball Club. I feel like I have more to offer our community and would love the opportunity to continue my role. I am so proud of our region and I will continue to focus on delivering community needs now and in the future.
Mat O'Brien
I will be a reliable and approachable voice for residents. I am focussed on providing core council business of roads, rates and rubbish while delivering region changing infrastructure. I will advocate for rates to be as low as possible and will never support policies that increase rates a cent more than necessary. Access to riverfront for residents must be a priority, I will reject development that infringes upon community use. I remain committed to assisting residents with issues that impact them and have been a keen supporter of local jobs and businesses. As a council, we must focus on delivering for all within our boundaries, whether it be a business in the main street of Murray Bridge or a farmer in Jervois. Over the last term, I was proud to support the campaign to save the Overland train, the only passenger service to come through our town. Once these services are lost in regional areas, they don't come back. I was pleased that we were able to save it for our community.
Airlie Keen
Airlie is an experienced Councillor and a strong voice for local communities. a determined advocate for keeping rates in check whilst balancing the need to deliver services and infrastructure including improved roads, footpaths, playgrounds, public toilets and upgrades at Sturt and other River reserves. Persistently argued that as valuations rise, the rate in the dollar must fall (decreasing by 7% this year). Fought hard to reduce rate caps. Supports our region's transformation to boost residential growth, tourism, support local businesses and employment, including by enhancing our sport/rec facilities, trails and environment, youth opportunities and events. Supported the Callington Community Centre, Study Hub, Lerwin's expansion and the New Regional Stadium. Will investigate better transport options and push for planning laws that support growth. Believes Council should be transparent, accountable and financially sustainable. Proud supporter of Landcare & the Callington Show. 0475 515 471.
Jagtar Singh
I Jagtar Singh, have lived in Murray bridge since 2012, with my lovely wife and my daughter and son. I am an Indian born, Australian citizen. I have been an active member of Murraylands Multicultural Network for years. Currently serving as deputy chair of Murraylands Multicultural Network, I actively participate in regular and annual events of Murraylands Multicultural Network. I assist refugee and migrant communities at community centre. I am an active member of Punjabi Virasat organisation. I am running this council election because I love to serve the local community. I am operating my own restaurant in Mannum SA, named as Murraylands Punjabi Restaurant. I have a passionate interest in the development of Murray Bridge. I will become the voice of local community. If elected I will make sure that council will make decisions according to the ratepayers and for the betterment of community and local businesses. I look forward to represent you. I take responsibility for the content of this profile.
