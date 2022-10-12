Running for mayor, Mid Murray Council candidates

Mid Murray residents will pick one of three candidates to be their new mayor at council elections this November.
Former Deputy Mayor, Simone Bailey, will go up against former councillor, Kevin Paul Myers, and the former Mayor, Dave Burgess.
Simone Bailey
I am 43, married with three teenagers. I'm semi-retired, a Councillor for Shearer Ward since 2018 and current Deputy Mayor. I believe in service above self and I lead by example. I have a strong financial and leadership background, an accounting degree and 20 years experience in local and State government. My desire to lead a team, to put community needs first, whilst maintaining long term financial sustainability for Council and ratepayers has led me to nominate to be your Mayor. I love to volunteer, help people and make a difference. I am knowledgeable, experienced, professional, motivated, fair, honest, ethical and passionate about the environment, our community and all individuals within the community. If elected I will listen and make informed decisions to benefit the community and give back the Mayoral car and phone to make savings for ratepayers due to Council's tight financial constraints. It's time for change. Facebook: Simone Bailey for Mayor, email: Simoneformayor@gmail.com.
Kevin Paul Myers
After 16 years representing the ratepayers of the Mid Murray Council as a Ward Councillor, I feel it is now time to step up as your Mayor and lead a group of elected members that can give ratepayer equality and respect. The size of your community should not reflect the services you are delivered for your rating dollars. My time at Mid Murray has seen me serve as Deputy Mayor plus chair a large range of Council Committees. Currently I chair the Strategic Planning, Open Space Committees and Heritage and Maritime Board. I have large knowledge of Council workings that I am willing to share with the newly elected members. I am the only elected member who serves on the Council Assessment Panel and I am proud to have had this role for eight years. Family and Community are what I value in my personal life and this has spread to me being devoted to the Mid Murray ratepayers for the last 16 years. Email, kpmyers8@bigpond.com.
Dave Burgess
I have a strong drive and passion for Mid-Murray to lead our next Council with purpose. I'm focused to attract economic opportunities and jobs to the region across our farming, agricultural and tourism sectors, and nurture emerging industries to grow our economic base and give strength to Councils financial position. I will leverage my strategic relationships across government and private sectors to deliver high value outcomes in our region. I embrace our River Murray lifestyle and the volunteers that make our vibrant community. I'll continue to invest time to support successful execution of community led projects, for a healthy river environment and to recognise our heritage. My background includes 20 years self-employed at the Walker Flat General Store with my wife and two boys. In 2010, I was elected Mayor and continued to grow the regional profile as State President of the LGA of SA, on the LGA Board, and as President of the Murraylands/Riverland LGA. Your vote counts.
