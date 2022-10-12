Running for mayor, Mid Murray Council candidates

After 16 years representing the ratepayers of the Mid Murray Council as a Ward Councillor, I feel it is now time to step up as your Mayor and lead a group of elected members that can give ratepayer equality and respect. The size of your community should not reflect the services you are delivered for your rating dollars. My time at Mid Murray has seen me serve as Deputy Mayor plus chair a large range of Council Committees. Currently I chair the Strategic Planning, Open Space Committees and Heritage and Maritime Board. I have large knowledge of Council workings that I am willing to share with the newly elected members. I am the only elected member who serves on the Council Assessment Panel and I am proud to have had this role for eight years. Family and Community are what I value in my personal life and this has spread to me being devoted to the Mid Murray ratepayers for the last 16 years. Email, kpmyers8@bigpond.com.