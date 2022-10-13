Mid Murray Council: Meet your candidates for Council

The best years of my life have been in the Riverland. Ten good years here. I've volunteered in all of those years. I worry that things could be better. I have tried to get doctors and paramedics here. We need new ratepayers before that can happen though. More ratepayers means more reason for healthcare workers to work here. It also means more rates income and general revenue for our council. In my hometown of Morgan, the last time development happened was in the 1980s. I would like to encourage a faster development rate, not just in housing but in farms; solar and agricultural. An adjoining council has a group adding 81 new dwellings. So, growth can happen, and we need it in Mid Murray Council to have any hope of improving healthcare. In the meantime the best we can do is improve transport from our region to healthcare providers. I work, and volunteer, at reducing the distances involved with regional healthcare. Vote for me if you want to grow, thank you. Growth is good.