Mid Murray Council: Meet your candidates for Council

Locals to the Mid Murray Council district have an abundance of choice for Area Councillors ahead of the November elections, with 10 names contesting four seats.
Here each candidate tells you about themselves and their vision for the future of the district. Text and photos come courtesy of the Electoral Commission of South Australia. Names are presented in order of ballot draw.
Area Councillors: Murray Ward
Kristine Sims
My name is Kristine Sims and I live in Caurnamont. I wish to nominate for council as I am keen to unite our small community and provide an avenue to bring people together. I have had some experience with committees and such. I ran the social club when working in the Federal Government. I was secretary for the 10 pin bowling club I bowled at for 3 years, Chairperson for the Juniors for Archery Australia and also Archery SA for 2 years. On the committee and later secretary for the gymnastic club my daughters attended. I also qualified to became a Womens Artistic Gymnastics Judge. I have also held positions as Occupational Health & Safety Officer, Senior First Aid Officer and Fire Warden. I have a Degree in Psychology and Social Work, Diploma in Small Business Management, Certification in Animal Studies, Landscaping, Rural Studies and Horticultural. I am also your areas local Justice of the Peace. I love animals, gardening, art and crafts, travelling, reading and of course water sports.
Geoff Barber
A ferry operator on the Purnong ferry for the last 5.5 years, Geoff has been a permanent resident of the Mid Murray Council for over 9 years. His parents bought a property at Caurnamont in the late 70's, so he has been around the district most of his life. I spent some of my teenage years working on the family market garden at Caurnamont, before I moved back to Adelaide and spent the next 20 years working in factories, including over 17 years at Mitsubishi Motors where I worked in the paint shop and was promoted to a supervisory role. My wife Sarah and I have been married for 20 years and have 2 adult children. We are both involved in local community groups. I am Chair of the Purnong District Hall, 6 years, Chair of the River Cove Progress Association, and a member of the Younghusband Hall. I am co-organiser of the Purnong Hall's annual Longest Table charity dinner. I'm passionate about our community, and would relish the opportunity to be a representative for the Murray Ward in the Mid Murray Council.
Jayne Barnes
'Progressive Communicative Thinking will Provide a Positive Future' - Consulting with the Murray Ward Community will provide a solid vision. My belief is that as a Councillor I must listen to the people to ascertain key goals, key concerns and be prepared to change to ensure that their elected member is prepared to support the ward with full transparency. I have retired recently from a senior management role and have both extensive education combined with 18 years experience in Business Management (BBusBM). We have owned our Property at Bowhill for 35 years and this has become our permanent place of residence. Whilst I am family orientated, I also recognise the need give back to our community, I am a motivated & reliable 'can-do' person who recognises the importance of Budget Control and Service Standards. I have joined our local Progress Association with a key aim of assisting to grow Community Support and relationships with great local people who we all can learn a lot from.
Roslyn Schultz
I have lived in this area for most of my life. My family of birth were agricultural farmers in the Cambrai district dating back to the late 1800's. My working life has been spent predominantly in the horticultural industry consisting of seasonal, full time and part time employment. I have a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences with a major in Politics and I have been an elected member of the Mid Murray Council from 2006 to 2010 for the former Sturt Ward. While I don't have any specific barrow to push I do have a strong conviction that individuals, businesses, corporate bodies and governments must 'live within their means' with spending to be focused on necessities rather than desires. If elected I would listen, ask questions, think and then make a decision so that I am a responsible and responsive representative for the residents and ratepayers of the Mid Murray Council.
Jim Moss
I am a Justice of the Peace. Married to Linda and have lived in Cambrai for 30 years. Ex Apexian. Was secretary of the Marne, North Rhine catchment group for a number of years. I was in a small group that successfully lobbied for the stretch of road between Keyneton and Angaston to be made safer by the removal of many patches, levelling and bituminising of the road. Currently 1 of 2 public members on the Mid Murray Open Space Committee. Spent 12 years as a member of Cambrai CFS (2 as a lieutenant). I am a member of the Cambrai Agricultural Museum. I regard myself as a people person always willing to listen and help where I can. I believe I can offer much to the Murray Ward due to my experiences in a variety of positions with clubs and organisations. Although situated on the western side of the ward I offer fair representation to the whole area. As I am retired, I have the time and energy to fulfil this position's obligations and would regard it a pleasure to do so.
Kitty Schiansky
I have lived in the Mid Murray area most of my life with a short stint in Yankalilla where my community involvement led to being elected to the council. Whilst there, I established a video production business which I then pursued when I returned to Mannum to volunteer on the P.S. Marion. I have a diverse work history to draw on including education, hospitality, farming, social advocacy, and event management. My partner Tony and I now have grandchildren and live an off-grid life at Black Hill where I focus on conservation and drawing attention to the Marne River. I value independent thinking and balancing the needs of the natural environment with the demands of human development. I understand that rural communities are diverse and innovative and need support as we shift to a low carbon future. I believe we need to reconnect with the core role and responsibilities of local government. I promote Earth care, people care, fair share. If elected, I will listen, work hard and be accountable.
Area Councillors: Eyre Ward
Jen Davis
The Mid Murray has much to offer with its river history, cultural diversity, and sense of community. I want to improve infrastructure and public facilities, so that visitors and locals can continue to enjoy our beautiful part of the world. I was Coordinator at the Mannum Visitor Information Centre for 4 years and was one of the creators of the Mannum Riverside Markets. I volunteered on PS Marion and PW Mayflower. My background is in customer service, retail, tourism, event and volunteer management and I have owned a successful small business. I am 52 years old, married with 3 adult children and live in Cadell. My home and work has been in the Mid Murray Council area since 2008, however my family history in Morgan dates back to 1940. I am a volunteer with PS Canally in Morgan and member of the Morgan RSL. I love our lifestyle here and am keen to listen to and represent issues that are important to you. Contact me by email or phone, and connect on my FB page @jendavisforeyre.
Jakob Gamertsfelder
The best years of my life have been in the Riverland. Ten good years here. I've volunteered in all of those years. I worry that things could be better. I have tried to get doctors and paramedics here. We need new ratepayers before that can happen though. More ratepayers means more reason for healthcare workers to work here. It also means more rates income and general revenue for our council. In my hometown of Morgan, the last time development happened was in the 1980s. I would like to encourage a faster development rate, not just in housing but in farms; solar and agricultural. An adjoining council has a group adding 81 new dwellings. So, growth can happen, and we need it in Mid Murray Council to have any hope of improving healthcare. In the meantime the best we can do is improve transport from our region to healthcare providers. I work, and volunteer, at reducing the distances involved with regional healthcare. Vote for me if you want to grow, thank you. Growth is good.
Wayne Tredrea
As an engineering business owner for over 25 years, my strengths are in, coordinating, prioritising, time management and taking responsibility for actions. I also believe communicating with my employees and customers is the key for success in any situation. From age five, I have been enjoying everything the river communities have to offer, from Morgan, Mannum, Bow Hill and now as a homeowner for 15 years in Blanchetown. I am currently involved in the following committees, President - Blanchetown Shack Owners Association (BSOA), Chair Person - River Murray Boating Recreational Advisory Group (RMBRAG), Committee Member - Blanchetown Community Services Committee (BCSC). Being involved with several committees has given me the experience, motivation and passion to help communities to improve.
Leonard Thomas John Forrester
Introducing myself John. Retired, married, Vietnam Veteran. Having lived south of Morgan since 1988. I have served on various Committees in the Morgan area whilst being chairman of the Morgan Community Tourist District Association, we won the Riverland community event of the year, currently President of the Morgan RSL also member of the Mid Murray Heritage and Maritime committee. It has been a privilege to have served the rate payers of the Eyre Ward for the past 4 years. I have achieved quite a lot for the Eyre Ward, but always wish to achieve more. If elected to serve, I would like to see a work team relocated to the Morgan Depot, as this would save money and more productivity, with less vehicle running expenses. People would be employed from the Eyre Ward. This would achieve considerable saving to rate payers of the Eyre ward. I'm very passionate about the Eyre Ward and have no personal agendas, will be open and transparent, easily contacted by phone, email or personal contact with any problems.
