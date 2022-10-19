The Murray Valley Standard
Council Elections

District Council of Karoonda East Murray: Meet your candidates for Council

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 19 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
District Council of Karoonda East Murray's candidates for the upcoming council elections. Picture: Shutterstock

Locals to the Karoonda East Murray district have an abundance of choice for Area Councillors ahead of the November elections, with 11 names contesting six seats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.