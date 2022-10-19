District Council of Karoonda East Murray: Meet your candidates for Council

Locals to the Karoonda East Murray district have an abundance of choice for Area Councillors ahead of the November elections, with 11 names contesting six seats.
Here each candidate tells you about themselves and their vision for the future of the district. Text and photos come courtesy of the Electoral Commission of South Australia. Names are presented in order of ballot draw.
After nominations closed on Tuesday, September 6, the number of nominees was not more than the number of vacancies and Caroline Anne Phillips will continue as the Mayor of the District Council of Karoonda East Murray.
Area Councillors
Russell Norman
If re-elected to position of councillor I will approach the role with common sense and sound ideas, to continue the stable decision making by council. Many changes have occurred, and Council faces challenges planning for a changing future with optimism, while maintaining assets, town amenities and the rural road network. I understand the community needs, having lived and worked here for 35 years, in Primary Production and then in Natural Resources Management supporting the farming community with pest animal and plant control. In order for the community to retain its population, maintain essential services and to try and attract employment and business opportunities, planning and ideas need to reflect the social and economic times. People are proud to be a part of this community and residents rely on council to provide services that support the needs of all citizens within the area. I look forward to contributing to these ideas to help this district move into the future.
Hannah Loller
A registered pharmacist and partner in a broadacre farming enterprise, I have lived in the Karoonda district for 22 years. I work on national projects to enhance the quality use of medicine for rural and remote Australians. I am currently on the Executive for the Murraylands Tennis Association and a WoTL director, coordinating professional development opportunities for women connected through agriculture. I have participated on the Murray Mallee Community Drought Advisory Group and the MR Plan Steering Committee. I have served in various roles on the Karoonda Area School Governing Council, Karoonda Development Group, Karoonda Football and Netball Club and the Borrika Tennis Club. My husband, Peter and I host an agricultural trial site for Mallee Sustainable Farming/CSIRO on our property at Lowaldie. We are proud parents to three teenage children. I am passionate about seeing our agriculturally based community thrive, focusing on the wellbeing and resilience of residents.
Johanna Wilhelmina Siecker
I have lived in the Council District for nearly four years, and I have a deep interest in the community where I now have retired to with my husband. I have three adopted children-one Caucasian, one Aboriginal and one with special needs-Greek/Pakistani, and have been a foster mother to over 20 children. I am a life member of the NSW Moruya Amateur Basketball Association both as a player and referee holding a B grade and the highlight was refereeing an under 18s Boys State Championship, also Secretary of three School Committees having a child in High School, Primary School and PreSchool. I am President of Karoonda Lions, Secretary of the Karoonda Hospital Auxiliary. Much has been done in our community and I am passionate about helping Council and our community in the continuing work to enhance our town and services for both visitors and residents by standing for Council. For further information please don't hesitate to contact me via email or mobile.
Gerry Paay
A retired tradesperson with 25 years in electrical, refrigeration and mechanical services engineering and contracting, with a further 25 years as a Post Trades lecturer and Senior Educational Manager for a State wide Registered Training Organisation. I live in Karoonda with my wife Bev and have four adult children. I serve on committees for the Karoonda Historical Society as well as the Karoonda Farm Fair and Show. I am Chair of the Karoonda Community Men's Shed which I helped form. I have no affiliation with any political party. I am passionate about the continued development of the Karoonda East Murray district as a vibrant and growing community, in a planned, supportive and sustainable manner. I look forward to the opportunity of working with Council and to serve the greater community if I am elected. If you would like further information please send me an email at Gerry.Paay@gmail.com.
Malcolm Paul Grosser
I have lived in the area since 2004. After leaving the Department of Defence where I worked as a professional officer in the electronic engineering field. I managed the local hotel for 11plus years, interacting with local businesses and people from all walks of life. I live with my fiancée Leanne, my two step daughters, and I am now back doing what originally drew me to this area, farming. Running my own small farm and working on a neighbouring farm. My interests include keeping abreast of current affairs, state and federal politics, watching sports (football and cricket) and spending time with family. If elected, I bring this experience with me. I will work with the Council to make practical decisions that focus on the community needs. I would like to provide locals with pathways for obtaining local employment, grow the existing businesses and attract more to this area. If you would like further information, please contact me on email malgrosser@gmail.com.
Yvonne Smith
I did not intend to stand at this election but have been encouraged to nominate. With my husband Kevin, and our son James and his wife Chloe, I run our farm at Bowhill, growing onion and carrots and broadacre farming. I have been Chairman of the National peak body for onions, completed the Australia Rural Leadership Program and have a Masters in Agricultural Science. Over my three terms on council, I have been an advocate to develop a framework of systems to monitor and manage expenditure and efficiencies within council for the benefit of the ratepayer. The framework is in place, but I wish to contribute to further improvement and benefit to the community. I believe I make sound decisions on issues and am not afraid to ask questions or challenge the norm. There will be further impacts on our community with Government policy, world economics and culture, and where our council can influence those issues in our community, I would like to have a role in those decisions on your behalf.
Greg Turner
Greg is a family business owner with his wife Narelle, and employ's 2 permanent part time employees. They live in Karoonda with their 3 youngest of 6 children, and are licensee's of the local Post Office, Narelle is manager. Greg runs the truck business, and the farm is managed by their son Jayden. Greg has certificate 3 in civil construction, and has a long history in the industry, working in both private sector and local government, having a good understanding of operational principals in both. He has served on various committees and groups for more than 20 years, with a number of terms on Karoonda Area School Governing Council as a member of various committees, including, finance and grounds, and governing council chair. He is a current member of Karoonda CFS, and has held past positions of Lieutenant and Training Officer, he is also on the executive committee of Mallee Business Association. He is passionate about community, and council being viable and maintaining all assets.
Chris Carter
I have been retired for 18 years following 34 years service as a soldier, Commonwealth public service and 18 months with the Tasmanian Premiers Department. I have lived in 4 states and the ACT and have always been active administratively in the schools, sporting clubs and churches my three boys and I have attended. Whilst working, my positions were largely in senior management and covered primary industries and energy and defence. I moved to Karoonda in July 2021 and now wish to serve my new community in Council and in any other capacity which may be presented to me in the future. I have purchased a home at 5 Coads Road Karoonda, am a member of the Karoonda Uniting Church and enjoy participating in the social events in the Karoonda area. My email address is christopher.58@outlook.com.
Darren (Fred) Zadow
I Darren (Fred) Zadow am a fourth generation farmer who has lived and worked at Galga all my life. I am very passionate about our local community having sat on many local committees, eg East Murray Area School, Galga CFS, East Murray FC and Karoonda FC. I also regularly travel the local council area installing and servicing bore pumps which gives me the opportunity to develop a close relationship with ratepayers. I wish to nominate for a third term on council as I'm proud of councils recent achievements and hope to maintain this momentum moving forward.
Natalie Koch
Natalie Koch (nee Granger) has attended school, lived, and worked in Karoonda for most of her life. A keen contributor, she has actively volunteered across the community and held executive roles on many committees, most recently Karoonda Districts Netball Club. Natalie holds a Diploma of Children's Services and has worked in Early Childhood for over ten years, prior to this you may have seen her face at the local IGA. Currently, Natalie is studying Contemporary Art & Education and is kept busy with her three children, husband Eli and a house to renovate. Nominating for council is a considered decision, if elected it would be a great pleasure for Natalie to serve the community. As an active listener she feels empowered to bring the voice of the people to council, a practical way to give back to the community that has brought her a deep sense of belonging. As a parent and with the next generation in mind, Natalie would like to see the district she loves flourishing into the future.
Simon Martin
As a father of three young kids, husband, farmer, sports enthusiast, volunteer and lifelong resident of the Karoonda East Murray District I feel I have a grasp on a lot of the key areas that make our district the wonderful place that it is. My first term as a Councillor was definitely a steep learning curve but I began to understand the importance of continued dialogue within council as a team as well as clear and open communication with all ratepayers to get the best outcomes. Most issues can be solved with honest conversation. If I get re-elected I will continue to build on these key aspects to get the best possible outcome for everyone, because my experience tells me that we all want the same end goal of a great community to live in and bring up families although sometimes we have different ideas on how to get there. Thank you.
