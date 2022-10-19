District Council of Karoonda East Murray: Meet your candidates for Council

I did not intend to stand at this election but have been encouraged to nominate. With my husband Kevin, and our son James and his wife Chloe, I run our farm at Bowhill, growing onion and carrots and broadacre farming. I have been Chairman of the National peak body for onions, completed the Australia Rural Leadership Program and have a Masters in Agricultural Science. Over my three terms on council, I have been an advocate to develop a framework of systems to monitor and manage expenditure and efficiencies within council for the benefit of the ratepayer. The framework is in place, but I wish to contribute to further improvement and benefit to the community. I believe I make sound decisions on issues and am not afraid to ask questions or challenge the norm. There will be further impacts on our community with Government policy, world economics and culture, and where our council can influence those issues in our community, I would like to have a role in those decisions on your behalf.