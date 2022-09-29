Annual Battle of the Bridge at the Murray Bridge Speedway

Sprintcar action is back at Murray Machining & Sheds, Murray Bridge Speedway with the annual 'Bill Wigzell' Battle of the Bridge, Saturday, October 1.
The event marks the first Sprintcar race on the South Australian Sprintcar calendar, and has attracted a field of 17 drivers for the event including defending Battle of the Bridge Champion Matt Egel.
The field also includes Murray Bridge regulars in Ryan Jones, Luke Dillon, Lisa Walker and Steven Caruso.
The N14 of Ashton Mineeff also joins the line-up, with Speedcar driver Robert Heard expected to make his Sprintcar debut.
The Sprintcar format for the event will include qualifying hot laps, with 2 rounds of heats and a 30-lap A-Main.
V6 Sprints and Street Stocks are also on the racing program, while a Wingless Sprint invitational for rookie 1st year and 2nd year drivers has also been added to the event.
Public gates open at 4.30pm, with Sprintcars on track for qualifying hot laps from 5.30pm onwards.
Tickets for the event are on sale now via www.speedwaytickets.com.au, with a live-stream will also be broadcasted via www.clayperview.com.
EVENT DETAILS:
Sprintcars Bill Wigzell Battle of the Bridge
Saturday, October 1st
Plus V6 Sprints, Street Stocks & Wingless Sprints
Gates Open 4.30pm, Action from 5.30pm
Tickets: www.speedwaytickets.com.au
Livestream: www.clayperview.com
It's Your Speedway, SA!
NOMINATIONS
410 Sprintcars:
S3 Ben Morris
S4 Lisa Walker
S10 Steven Caruso
S11 Scott Enderl
N14 Ashton Mineeff
S16 Joel Heinrich
S24 Ricky Maiolo
S37 Terry Kelly
S43 Dan Puddy
S52 Matt Egel
S63 Ryan Jones
S72 Max Vidau
S81 Luke Dillon
S96 Brendan Guerin
S98 Chad Ely
*NT52 Jason Bolitho
*S57 Robert Heard
V6 Sprints:
S7 John Pfeiler Jnr
S8 Nick Hall
S9 Renee Pfeiler
S17 Kym Simon
S61 Nathan Johns
S81 Archie Fabian
S84 Jordan Grillet
S88 Glen Bousfield
S184 Anthony Grillet
Street Stocks:
S0 Moss Buchanan
S3 Keith Moore
S4 Ben Whitehead/Tammie Bilstien
S11 Ryan Buchanan/Zachary Demaine
S14 Nigel Reichstein
S17 Carey Weston
S19 Phil Watson
S24 Curtis Brown
S28 Jarryd Farrell
S35 Steve Moore
S42 Thomas Garner
S69 Lochlan Bullen
S91 Darren Brumfield
S112 Drew Flatman
S198 Corey Richter
Wingless Sprints Invitational
S6 Tyson Newton
S19 Dale Gesell
S29 Corey Brougham
S39 Normie Moore
S49 Darryl Knuckey
S57 Kirra-Lee Pitcher
S58 Nate Trewin
S66 Sam Martin
S75 Troy Frisby
S92 Thomas Walkom
- Provided by Murray Bridge Speedway.
