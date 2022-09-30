The Murray Valley Standard

Twenty-one years of service for Murray Bridge childcare centre, coming to a close

By Sam Lowe
September 30 2022 - 4:30am
The Minya Porlar Creche in Murray Bridge is set to close later this year. Picture: Supplied

Murray Bridge's Minya Porlar Creche is set to close its doors at the end of the 2022 school year after 21 years of service.

