Murray Bridge's Minya Porlar Creche is set to close its doors at the end of the 2022 school year after 21 years of service.
ac.care announced the decision to the five regular staff and additional casual employees, along with around 18 families, earlier this week.
ac.care chief executive officer Shane Maddocks said the not-for-profit organisation had sought to secure the long term future of the creche for many years, but its ongoing operation had proven unfeasible.
"We are immensely proud of the achievements of the creche over the past two decades of service to the Murray Bridge community, especially the dedicated staff and management who have provided local opportunities for families to access childcare, with a special focus on connection to Ngarrindjeri culture," Mr Maddocks said.
"We're working with each family to look at what their future needs are and how we can support them to access new placements.
"We understand that Murray Bridge is one of the communities that does have more placements available than other communities - even though there's more people moving into Murray Bridge with younger children who are starting to take up available positions - so it's tight in Murray Bridge, but certainly there's other communities that we work with that are really struggling to find any options on any day for some children," he said.
The building on Gail Crescent was unable to meet the new Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority Safety standards announced earlier this year due to lack of indoor spaces, sleeping spaces, bathrooms and changing facilities.
Mr Maddocks said to remain viable, the creche would need to invest in a larger purpose-built facility in a new location, which would be financially unsustainable and an investment ac.care is unable to make.
"I think our daily rate is around 80 odd dollars, to remain viable it would need to go up to nearly $100 a day, and we know that there are some centres in Murray Bridge who, because they're larger, they are able to provide a lower daily rate to what we're able to maintain," Mr Maddocks said.
"I think being a small centre has meant we've had a close relationship with families, and we've got a number of staff who've worked with us for many years, some more than the 20 odd years that we've been open.
"It's not just drop your kids off and then pick them up at the end of the day, we look at the families as part of who we are as an organisation," he said.
