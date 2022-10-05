Discover what's on in the Murraylands

SA COMEDY ROADSHOW
Comedy Roadshow at the Bridgeport
Friday, October 7, the Bridgeport Hotel, from 5.30pm. The Bridgeport Hotel will be hosting the South Australian Comedy Roadshow that is sure to leave you laughing. For more information on ticket prices and availability, visit https://bridgeporthotel.com.au/sa-comedy-roadshow/
HITTING THE TRACK
Murray Bridge Speedway
Saturday, October 8, 23 Kennett Rd, 9am-10.10pm, Round three of the Australian ArenaCross Series, non-stop handlebar action at the Murray Bridge Speedway, tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
GET CRAFTY
Mannum Craft and Artisan Fair
Saturday, October 8, Mannum Leisure Centre, 10am-3pm. Celebrate Mannum's annual Craft and Artisan Fair and enjoy some of the spectacular homemade crafts on offer, visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/mannum-craftartisan-fair
GET ON SONG
Sunday Sessions
Sunday, October 9, Murray Bridge Library, 2pm-3pm. Oliver Asel spends Sunday afternoon at the Murray Bridge Library. For more information call 8539 1175.
AHOY MATEY
Wicked Wednesday
Wednesday, October 12, the Mannum Dock Discovery Centre, 10am-2pm. Ahoy there me hearties! join in a couple of treasure hunt days in the holidays. For more information and to book call 1300 626 686
AUTHOR TALK
with Meredith Appleyard
Wednesday, October 12, Murray Bridge Library, 2pm, hear from author Tricia Stringer about her latest book 'Keeping up Appearances', For more information, call 8539 1175
GOLD CUP DAY
Murray Bridge Racing Club
Friday, October 14, Murray Bridge Racing Club, Gifford Hill, 11am-5pm, plenty to see and do, for information visit https://www.countryracingsa.com.au/events/view/murray-bridge-14-10-2022
TURN THE PAGE
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Friday, October 14 10am-3pm, Saturday, October 15, 9.30am-11am. Murray Bridge Library, Sixth St. Visit the library foyer and grab a bargain. For information phone 8539 1175.
HITTING THE TRACK
Speedway Track Championships
Saturday, October 15, Murray Bridge Speedway, from 5pm. Watch super sedans and speedcars fly around the track, joined by other categories. For information visit https://www.speedwaytickets.com.au/
READY YOUR ENGINES
Adelaide Hills Rally
Thursday, October 20 - Sunday, October 23. Adelaide Hills to the Bend Motorsport Park. Watch the final round of the South Australian Rally Championship as it zooms through the Adelaide Hills and the Murraylands. For information visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/adelaide-hills-rally
AUTOFEST
Murray Bridge Autofest
Friday, October 21 - Saturday, October 22, Murray Bridge Speedway & Sturt Reserve, from 10pm. Autofest comes to Murray Bridge and welcomes street machines, hot rods, muscle cars and more! For more information, visit https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/discover/events/event-calendar/events/murray-bridge-autofest
MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLBEING
Murray Bridge Mental Health and Wellbeing Expo
Friday, October 21, Murray Bridge Town Hall, 10am-3pm. International guest speakers and local organisations come together to support mental health and wellbeing. For more information, visit https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/discover/events/event-calendar/events/murray-bridge-mental-health-and-wellbeing-expo
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Murray Valley Standard.
