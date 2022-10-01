Former teachers, students, staff and families have come together to celebrate the centennial birthday of Jervois Primary School.
The day's celebrations began with the official opening of the Centenary Gates that connects Jervois Primary School to the Jervois Hall.
Guests were welcomed by guest speakers and activities as they enjoyed the centennial celebration.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Brenton Lewis, was joined by former Jervois Primary School student and Deputy Mayor, Wayne Thorley, and Councillor Airlie Keen to celebrate the significant milestone for the school and the community.
Students reminisced about their times playing with marbles under the pepper tree or playing out on the school oval, while their former principals spoke of their proud time at Jervois Primary School.
The wonderful weather and the glow of old friends reuniting for a joyous celebration made a day to remember for many.
