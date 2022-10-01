The Murray Valley Standard
We Were at

Former students, teachers and families celebrate 100 years of Jervois Primary School

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 1 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former teachers, students, staff and families have come together to celebrate the centennial birthday of Jervois Primary School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.