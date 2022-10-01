Jervois Primary School celebrated their 100 years of service with current and former students, teachers, friends and families.
The sunny day's celebrations began with the official opening of the Jervois Primary School Centenary Gates, connecting the school to the Jervois Hall where the Mini-Deb Balls were once held.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Deputy Mayor and former student, Wayne Thorley, remembered his time at the school and was joined by former principal, Joan Fabbian, to open the gates.
While the day celebrated the school's history, current students ran laps around the older generations, jumping over skipping ropes and competing in egg-and-spoon races - reminding former students of their fond years.
Jervois Primary School's admin officer and member of the event organising committee, Michelle Afford, said the day was fantastic and it was incredible to see former students from 90 years of age to current students and even students that are not attending school yet.
"It's a really great community 'back to Jervois day' centred around the school, so it's been really superb," Ms Afford said.
"It'll be really great to come back in another 10 or 20 years and see all the changes to the grounds and to the way teaching is done at school."
While the former students amassed at the school, they were joined by many of their own teachers and principals with former principals Joan Fabbian and Peter Phillips sharing their own memories of Jervois Primary School.
Jervois Primary School's oldest living teacher came along to join in on the celebrations and share her love for the school, even though she only taught there for a year.
Nives Caon, formerly Cescato, taught at Jervois Primary School in 1936 for only one year to prepare herself for teacher's college.
"I couldn't explain it properly to my satisfaction but it really was one of the most wonderful years of my life, and it set me up for teacher's college," Mrs Caon said.
"Joan Fabbian rang me, she'd tried two or three times before but I'm one of those 90 year olds who does not answer their phones unless they leave me a message, so finally she did leave a message and at this particular time I was in Sydney visiting my daughter and she [Joan] asked and I said 'oh no, I couldn't' but I had two daughters on either side saying 'of course you can'."
"I really loved my year in Jervois, it was wonderful, and I mean it when I say I actually grew up because of it," she said.
Jervois Primary School now looks towards the future; the future students and staff, the future families and friends, and towards at least another 100 years of caring, supportive service.
