Clock is ticking louder on daylight savings time

The clock is ticking louder.
Measurements of time are the subject of discussion in South Australia - as well as in Queensland - on the special holiday Monday.
It is the second day of daylight saving in South Australia - the winding forward of the clocks to "squeeze" daylight into the early mornings.
But another measurement is important on this day - it is Labor Day in South Australia.
It commemorates the introduction of the eight-hour working day and recognises workers' contributions to the economy.
So it is another long weekend for most workers.
In a postscript to the death of the monarch, Queensland is celebrating its last Queen's Birthday public holiday for generations on Monday.
The celebration will become known as the King's Birthday holiday from 2023.
Oddly, Queensland will not observe daylight saving.
Another measurement officially became known a few days before our holiday Monday.
National Records of Scotland officially declared the Queen's death was the result of "old age".
As vague as it sounds, the description adds a certain mystique to the life of the monarch.
There are no images of a stricken ruler struggling for life. It creates a picture of gentle passing.
As we march into our era of daylight saving, our calendars and clocks show we are in October, leaving behind the month of the royal tragedy.
God Save the King. God Save Daylight Saving.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.