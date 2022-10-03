Meddle topples huge field at golf stroke competition

In perfect golfing conditions, quality local A grader Andrew Meddle stormed to victory over a massive 132 other competitors in the MOTORING 24/7 ASSIST Stroke competition.
Amassing a two over the card 70 off the stick nett 63 he edged out B grader Paul "Chainsaw" McCulloch on a countback.
Justice was served, however, as Meddle's chip for birdie from the thick grass at the back of the 18th green seemed holebound all the way before cruelly lipping out.
Not to worry - his wedge survived its sudden violent journey to the ground and there were no lip readers in the vicinity to decipher his description of the unfortunate miss.
Well done Andrew - a worthy winner of the day indeed.
The sun was out but the wind was not as players appreciated a bit of true Spring weather at long last.
While the club was blessed with a turn out of 65 visitors from the sodden hills courses all seeking a dry track to play on the return of mosquitos in big numbers wasn't such a welcome addition to the course however.
The A grade winner was Joel King from Echunga with a nett 68 from Mr Steady Paul Harding with his nett 69.
As mentioned Paul "Chainsaw" McCulloch had a blistering round of nett 63 and he was an easy B grade winner over Strathalbyn visitor Kym Nelson who carded a terrific nett 66.
Echunga players were too good in C grade where Kym Truran emerged on top with a sizzling nett 65, a shot ahead of the happy go lucky David Holtham and his 66.
With the greens reportedly not quite as slick as in recent weeks it made life a touch easier for players and scores were pretty good for a Stroke round.
Don Beames led in the ball winners with an excellent nett 67.
The 18 handicap Echunga member scored the only eagle of the day when he guided his nine wood second shot into the cup from 166m out on the par four 7th hole.
The eagles nest survived, however, as Don had not parted with his fifty cents to enter.
Alexander Pouw-Bray shot a 68 while Craig Pearson, Rod Thoman, Tim Steer, Graeme Vivian and Con Jones were all fairly chuffed with their nett 69's.
Plenty of players scored 70's - "Stuff" Hall, Jeff Morgan, Derek Parrott, Alan Horsfall, Neville Briggs, Lucas Merchant, Grant Foster, Jacob Speed and larger than life super veteran himself, Graham Edwards.
Alexander Wurm from Stirling snared the final ball with his nett 71.
On a serious note Ned Kelly look alike, Damian Dolman, was minding his own business strolling up the 18th fairway when a wayward drive from a player teeing off on the 10th slammed straight into his cheek causing him to hit the deck.
Fortunately just bruising occurred and no serious injury but while the 10th tee group had apparently called out "fore" it wasn't loud enough to alert the unsuspecting Dolman.
A reminder to all players to really release the decibels if you hit a ball off target toward other players - a serious injury may well be averted.
Keith Durham picked up the Yabby for being closest to the pin on the 11th hole and, yes, that lipped out chip from Andrew Meddle on the 18th did cost him as he lost the back nine Pro comp on a countback to Kym Nelson, with both players firing outstanding nett 30's.
Time for a stock standard Stableford comp this Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.