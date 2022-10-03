The Murray Valley Standard

Meddle topples huge field at golf stroke competition

October 3 2022 - 11:30pm
Meddle takes victory over 132 other players in stroke competition. Picture: File

In perfect golfing conditions, quality local A grader Andrew Meddle stormed to victory over a massive 132 other competitors in the MOTORING 24/7 ASSIST Stroke competition.

