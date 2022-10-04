Luke Dillon wins the Wigzell Battle at the Murray Bridge Speedway

Luke Dillon was declared the winner of the opening Sprintcars SA event at the Murray Machining and Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway.
After a last lap incident between Joel Heinrich and Chad Ely brought the red lights on but fortunately for Dillon, he had officially crossed the line just prior to the incident therefore ending the race.
In fact, Dillon was the only driver to complete the 30-lap journey due to the red light, with Ryan Jones and Mount Gambier's Scott Enderl completing the podium.
"I really take the opening show of the season seriously," Luke said.
"I train a lot harder than I used to so I knew if we had a long green run, I would be fit enough to go the distance."
"I have got into the habit of putting new cars together in the middle of the season so I had a bit of an advantage running a car that I am familiar with but yes it is good to get a win early in the season," he said.
For the second consecutive year, local Ryan Jones finished in the runner-up position after leading for 24 laps but a costly spin in turn four relegated the driver of the #63 to second.
At the time of the spin the top two were so far in front of third placed Scott Enderl that Jones was able to execute a complete 360-degree spin and recover with the loss of only 1 spot, but the mistake cost him any chance of another home track victory.
After running third for the opening 27 laps Enderl lost third briefly to Heinrich in lapped traffic but two laps later he was reinstated as Heinrich crashed in turn two with Ely, who ended up on his side after colliding with the stationary car.
The incident reinstated Enderl to a well-deserved third placing with Steven Caruso and Max Vidau, who started from position 17, completing the top 5.
Due to the number of lapped cars, Ely and Heinrich still finished sixth and seventh while Brendan Guerin, Ben Morris and Terry Kelly rounded out the top 10 a lap down.
Ricky Maiolo, the Prosprint of Jason Bolitho and rookies Robert Heard and Ashton Mineeff completed the finishers.
The only other stoppage of the race occurred on lap 10 when Lisa Walker, who was running fifth, spun on the front straight bringing out the yellow.
Earlier the heat winners were Dillon, Walker, Caruso and Enderl while Dillon set the fastest time in qualifying pacing the 17-car field with a lap of 11.956.
In the other events, Darren Brumfield was able to secure the win in the Street Stocks feature, getting the better of Carey Weston who was later relegated two spots for making contact during their battle, with Nigel Reichstein and Keith Moore completing the top 3 placegetters.
Renee Pfeiler broke through for the win in the V6 Sprints feature event, ahead of John Pfeiler and Jordan Grillet, with Nate Trewin enjoying a clean sweep of the heats in the Wingless Sprints for the night, before going on to win the 20-lap feature ahead of Darryl Knuckey and rookie driver Troy Frisby.
Murray Bridge Speedway hosts the Australian Arenacross on Saturday,October 8, before Speedway racing returns on Saturday, October 15 with Round 2 of the Ausloans Finance Strathalbyn Track Championship.
