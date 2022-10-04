The Murray Valley Standard

Luke Dillon wins the Wigzell Battle at the Murray Bridge Speedway

October 4 2022 - 1:30am
Ryan Jones (2nd), Luke Dillon (1st), Scott Enderl (3rd) were the placegetters in the Bill Wigzell Battle of the Bridge. Picture: Ray Ritter

Luke Dillon was declared the winner of the opening Sprintcars SA event at the Murray Machining and Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway.

