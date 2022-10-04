Murray Bridge council offers free green waste days

The Murray Valley Standard

Council offers free green waste drop days

Updated October 4 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:44am
Get your secateurs out, spend some time in the garden between showers and load up your trailer as the Rural City of Murray Bridge is offering free green organic waste days at the Brinkely Recycling and Transfer Station this week.

