Clifford Chisengalumbwe has been a Murray Bridge resident and nurse at Lerwin Nursing Home since 2018, but himself and his family have been threatened with deportation after multiple rejected visa applications.
In 2018, the Rural City of Murray Bridge and Clifford's employers at Lerwin sought to assist him with his visa however, each time they reached out they were ignored by the Minister for Immigration, until Clifford was told that he was only able to apply for another visa offshore.
"My agent said it was not possible to take a flight and apply offshore ... we wouldn't be sure how long it would take for me to get the visa and come back," Clifford said.
"Then some time in August, we received an email that said we had to leave on September 30, that we had to leave the country, because immigration couldn't process my visa or the application council was trying to put in for sponsorship."
Clifford's immigration agent has reached out to media sources and since then he has received significant community outreach, hoping to support him and his family.
Clifford said he becomes close with the people he works with at Lerwin and their families who tell his story and that people have started to recognise him out on the street, asking if there is any way they could help his case.
"Someone recognised me in the newsagency when I was with my daughter, one of the men told his friend 'do you remember the story I was telling you about the gentleman they want to deport here in Murray Bridge? Well this is the bloke, and this is his little girl,' so people are starting to notice me in the community," Clifford said.
"People are asking me if there's a petition to sign, 'we want you to stay, you're looking after people.'"
Instead of being deported on September 30, Clifford and his family have been provided a bridging visa until January 12, 2023, in hopes the Department of Home Affairs will approve their visa and they can remain a part of the Murray Bridge community.
